Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Related
1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Gunshot during holiday festival prompts parade cancellation in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the cancellation of a parade minutes after it had started, authorities said. A police sergeant on duty saw juveniles fighting and heard the shot fired shortly after 8 p.m. Friday...
dayton.com
Simplicity Studios plans to make Miamisburg debut next month
A new Miamisburg business will offer a variety of options for hair, nails, makeup, eyelashes and more. Angel Marie Evans, 22, of Dayton, plans to open Simplicity Studios at 714 N. Heincke Road in Miamisburg in early December. “I’m offering a space for young women or men to come in,...
Victim stabbed in Dayton residential area, transported to Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — Crews responded to a reported stabbing in a Dayton residential neighborhood early Saturday morning. Montgomery County officers were called to the 400 block of North Upland Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. Authorities reported that a victim was stabbed, dispatch confirmed. Medics were called shortly after. Multiple people...
No injuries after shot fired near Dayton Children’s Parade
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Children’s Parade was cancelled after a shot was fired in the crowd Friday night. According to the Dayton Police Department, one shot was fired during the Dayton Children’s Parade around 8:10 p.m. Friday. No injuries have been reported. Dayton Police say they believe two juvenile females were fighting. A […]
dayton.com
It’s on: Ohio governor accepts wager with governor up north
Governors agree on stakes as No. 3 Wolverines visit No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday. In the battle of the Buckeye State against that Team up North, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have agreed on the stakes. The respective state chief executives have placed a friendly wager ahead...
Eaton Register Herald
Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27. Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 […]
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
dayton.com
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in spotlight
Small businesses throughout the region will be bustling today for Small Business Saturday, offering deals and entertainment to customers. Downtown Middletown Inc. says businesses there will have extended hours and the city has its holiday events happening, including a Santa Parade at 4 p.m., followed by a Christmas tree lighting.
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's Parade shut down abruptly after shots fired
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Children's Parade, which is a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, was shut down after reports of a possible shot fired at Courthouse Square near Boston Stocker. Eric Henderson, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department, says there were no injuries reported. "At this...
Lock 27 Brewing, Bill’s Donut Shop unveils new beer collaboration
The new collaboration, the Bill's Donut Shop Stout, is a pastry stout brewed with ingredients straight from the Bill's bakery.
dayton.com
JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire
Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
dayton.com
10 ornaments at Heart Mercantile in Dayton the foodie will love
If you’re looking for something unique to add to your holiday tree, look no further!. Heart Mercantile, located in Dayton’s Oregon District, has a large variety of ornaments including these 10 that are food-inspired. From butter that you will be shocked to know it’s not real butter to chicken wings that look finger lickin’ good, there’s a little something for every foodie. Prices range from $6 to $30.
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
Several roads to be closed today for Dayton Holiday Festival
DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off today downtown with the Dayton Children’s Parade and the Grande Illumination. From 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., activities and live entertainment will fill Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas. Dayton Police are reminding drivers that there will be several...
Comments / 0