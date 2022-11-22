Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Springfield bakery adds ‘fun, new’ product to its menu
A Springfield bakery has added what it called a “fun, new” product to its menu, hoping to take advantage of a trend. It’s Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike, recently added Boba tea to its menu of cookies, scones, cakes, cupcakes and more. “We...
linknky.com
Need to feed out-of-town fam this weekend? Try these NKY restaurants
Thanksgiving is a great time to bring family and friends to Northern Kentucky, and while everybody will fill up with turkey on Thursday, you still have to eat the other days of the weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the restaurants you have to show your loved ones...
dayton.com
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in spotlight
Small businesses throughout the region will be bustling today for Small Business Saturday, offering deals and entertainment to customers. Downtown Middletown Inc. says businesses there will have extended hours and the city has its holiday events happening, including a Santa Parade at 4 p.m., followed by a Christmas tree lighting.
Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire
The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
WRBI Radio
Lane closures on US 50 in Ripley, Dearborn counties expected for two weeks
— INDOT says, starting today, to watch for crews along U.S. 50 between State Road 101 and Aurora. Single-lane closures will be in place for the next two weeks while crews make some minor joint repairs.
Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today
MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25. Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson. >>Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination. The park will...
consistentlycurious.com
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
WLWT 5
Accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — There is an accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike, in Crescent Springs, involving a semi and a car, right lane blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
dayton.com
Kettering’s Fraze season falls short on revenues; surveys give venue high marks
KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion’s estimated expenses for 2022 were about $800,000 more than revenues, and those revenues fell about $1.5 million short of budget. Average ticket sales per show were also down slightly at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue, but Fraze survey results show a high satisfaction among show attendees, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
Fox 19
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
consistentlycurious.com
15 + Cincinnati Holiday Traditions and Events To Do In 2022
Your complete guide of things to do in Cincinnati this 2022 holiday season. Twinkling light displays, classic holiday performances, and festive winter activities are holiday traditions that many look forward to year after year. We have partnered with Ohio. Find It Here. to highlight all the fun things and events to do in Cincinnati this holiday season.
Fox 19
Baby cAlf saved from drowning, freezing in Brown County pond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young cow calf is alive Wednesday night thanks to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter. A woman walked into the shelter around closing time Wednesday to report a “baby cow” drowning in a frozen pond nearby, the shelter says. “Humane agents rushed out...
eaglecountryonline.com
Road Project Scheduled for U.S. 50 in Dearborn County
The project will require single lane closures. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – INDOT Southeast has announced a two-week project on U.S. 50. Starting as early as today, motorists should watch for crews along U.S. 50 between State Road 101 and Aurora. Single lane closures will be in place for minor...
Fox 19
$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
WKRC
Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
All Aboard the North Pole Express
The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder display opens next Friday
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Arts Council and the City of Batesville have announced that a new winter visual display will be installed downtown in time for the holidays. Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder will consist of a 200-foot lighted tunnel on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
