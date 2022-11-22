SAVAGE, Minn. – Renee Rosenberg is on the road this Thanksgiving, but not on the way to a family gathering. She's one of dozens of other emergency responders on the clock this holiday in case you need help.It's not ideal, but they are making the most of it. Each EMS crew with Allina Health has a Thanksgiving meal to-go, and some brought their own apple pie and ice cream for a treat, she said."We're stuck with each other so we're making the most of it," joked Rosenberg, who is the operations supervisor for Allina Health EMS in the south metro....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO