Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX set for 2 rocket launches Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is scheduled to launch not one, but two Falcon 9 rockets on Tuesday.

Monday’s planned launch was delayed to Tuesday evening after another planned launch in the afternoon.

Now both launches will happen just hours apart.

The first Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 3:54 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The afternoon launch is one of NASA’s commercial resupply missions to provide supplies and other equipment to the International Space Station.

The second launch is scheduled for 9:57 p.m. and will carry a communications satellite for a French satellite operator.

Channel 9 will monitor both scheduled launches Tuesday and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Orlando, FL
