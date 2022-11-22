Read full article on original website
Free Entrance to Minnesota State Parks on Black Friday
(St. Paul, MN) -- There's free entrance to all 75 state parks and trails on Black Friday in Minnesota. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao this is a great time of the year to come out and hike especially with no mosquitoes and no 100-degree temperatures. Thao says 'free park day' also gives Minnesotans an opportunity to exercise and walk off their Thanksgiving dinner.
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
Judge Denies Request To Have Feeding Our Future Pay MN Ed Department's Legal Fees
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A judge is denying a request by the Minnesota Department of Education to have the organization implicated in a massive pandemic fraud case pay its legal fees. MDE was sued by Feeding Our Future after it attempted to regulate the nonprofit's operations back in October 2020. MDE argued the lawsuit was a sham and filed a claim against Feeding Our Future for over 580-thousand dollars in lawyer fees spent defending itself against the nonprofit's claims of racism. The judge in the case says the MDE hasn't met the state law requirements in its submission and can file it again at a later date.
Man to spend 20 years in prison after driver into Minneapolis protestors in 2021
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The St. Paul man who killed one person after driving into a group of Minneapolis protestors in 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus pled guilty last month to assault and murder charges in connection to the death of Deona Marie Erickson. Kraus admitted to being drunk during the crash, and apologized in court.
