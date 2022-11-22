(Minneapolis, MN) -- A judge is denying a request by the Minnesota Department of Education to have the organization implicated in a massive pandemic fraud case pay its legal fees. MDE was sued by Feeding Our Future after it attempted to regulate the nonprofit's operations back in October 2020. MDE argued the lawsuit was a sham and filed a claim against Feeding Our Future for over 580-thousand dollars in lawyer fees spent defending itself against the nonprofit's claims of racism. The judge in the case says the MDE hasn't met the state law requirements in its submission and can file it again at a later date.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO