Roy Keane and Graeme Souness clashed over the penalty Argentina were awarded during their opening World Cup 2022 fixture.The South American team were given a first-half spot kick after Leandro Paredes was pulled to the floor by Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Kanno.“I don’t think that’s a penalty,” Keane said of the incident at the break, before getting into a heated debate with his fellow ITV pundit.“This isn’t about our opinion it’s about the laws of the game,” Souness replied, telling Keane that he would “learn” a lot more if he “listened”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he hits out at human rights recordJapanese fans in Qatar clean up rubbish at World Cup stadiumRoy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he slams human rights record

2 DAYS AGO