England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of his star striker Harry Kane, but they will enter the contest as favourites even without the Tottenham forward.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group...
Players are being ‘controlled’ at Qatar World Cup, says Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says players are being “controlled” at the Qatar World Cup.The start of the tournament has been dominated by off-field issues such as the exploitation of migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure, and LGBTQ+ rights in the host country.The flames were stoked by the extraordinary opening address of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in which he conflated his experiences as ginger-haired child who moved from Italy to Switzerland with that of discriminated groups in Qatar like south Asian labourers, the gay community and disabled people.There has also been a growing furore around the OneLove armband,...
Who are the ITV commentators for Denmark v Tunisia at World Cup 2022?
Seb Hutchinson and John Hartson are the ITV commentators on microphone duties for Denmark v Tunisia
World Cup Day 3 roundup: Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia; France thrash Australia; Lewandowski woe
Day three of the 2022 World Cup is in the books and it is one that will likely never be forgotten.
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi
Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard insists he didn’t take the national team role for the money even though the money is "very good"
The Frenchman has won two Africa Cup of Nations in his career with Zambia and Ivory Coast, and has similar ambitions with Saudi Arabia
Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
France 4-1 Australia: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: The champions got their title defence off to a winning start after coming from behind to thrash the Socceroos
Rehan Ahmed in frame for England Test debut in Pakistan after impressing Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Rob Key
Rehan Ahmed is very young man. He will become the youngest man to play a Test for England if he debuts in Pakistan in December. But the 18-year-old leg-spinner has already crammed a lot into his career to date, including a number of high-profile wickets. Ahmed - who was added...
Wales vs Iran predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Wales take on Iran in a crucial Group B clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.In their first games in Qatar, Wales fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against USA, while Iran fell to a heavy 6-2 defeat by England.Gareth Bale was the goalscorer for Wales, netting from the penalty spot, while Iran also scored with a spot-kick from Mehdi Taremi, who got both of his side’s goals.After Wales vs Iran, England take on USA in Group B’s other game for the day.Here’s all you need to know.When is it?Wales...
World Cup 2022's Stadium 974 is "wobbling" as Mexico take on Poland
World Cup 2022 venue Stadium 974 is built from shipping containers – and one BBC commentator has claimed the ground is literally rocking
Autumn Nations Series: Alun Wyn Jones returns for Wales as Joe Hawkins handed debut against Australia
Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins will make his Wales debut and lock Alun Wyn Jones has been recalled to the starting line-up for Saturday's Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia. Hawkins, 20, steps in for Owen Watkin, who suffered a knee injury during last Saturday's humiliating home defeat against Georgia. World...
Roy Keane and Graeme Souness clash over Argentina penalty during ITV World Cup coverage
Roy Keane and Graeme Souness clashed over the penalty Argentina were awarded during their opening World Cup 2022 fixture.The South American team were given a first-half spot kick after Leandro Paredes was pulled to the floor by Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Kanno.“I don’t think that’s a penalty,” Keane said of the incident at the break, before getting into a heated debate with his fellow ITV pundit.“This isn’t about our opinion it’s about the laws of the game,” Souness replied, telling Keane that he would “learn” a lot more if he “listened”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he hits out at human rights recordJapanese fans in Qatar clean up rubbish at World Cup stadiumRoy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he slams human rights record
World Darts Championship: 'Torchbearer' Fallon Sherrock deserves spot at Alexandra Palace, says Devon Petersen
Fallon Sherrock is the "torchbearer" for women in darts and merits her place in the 2023 World Darts Championship, Devon Petersen told the Love the Darts podcast. Sherrock missed out on one of the two qualification spots from the Women's Series, with Beau Graves and Lisa Ashton claiming those berths, but has now been handed a place by the PDC after winning the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in July.
England vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 early team news, starting 11 and latest build-up
England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. England will want to end an unwanted record and claim their first victory over the...
Budweiser to Seek $47M from FIFA for World Cup Reversal
Budweiser wants a refund. an approximate $47.4 million deduction for the 2026 World Cup portion of its deal with FIFA, after soccer’s governing body reversed course on beer sales in Qatar. After initially agreeing to allow alcoholic beer sales in World Cup stadiums, FIFA officials gave way to pressure...
Davis Cup: Croatia to face Australia in semi-finals after knocking out Spain
Croatia will face Australia in the Davis Cup semi-finals after Marin Cilic's three-set win over Pablo Carreno Busta eliminated hosts Spain in Malaga. Cilic rebounded from losing the opening set 7-5 to win the second 6-3 and then recovered from 4-1 down in the deciding-set tiebreak to close it out 7-5, complete victory in three hours and 13 minutes and silence the partisan home crowd.
