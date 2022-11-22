The alleged Colorado Springs shooter is a registered member of the Mormon church, a spokesman has confirmed. Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of hate crimes and the first-degree murder of five people at the LGBTQ venue Club Q on Saturday night.In a statement to Fox13, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman said the alleged shooter was on its membership roll but “had not been active in some time”. “The senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is of great sadness and concern to us,” the spokesman said in a statement to the Salt Lake...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO