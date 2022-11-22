ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky tells Ukrainians to be ‘very frugal’ with electricity amid Russian barrage on energy facilities

By Chloe Folmar
 4 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned residents of the country on Monday to be “very frugal” with their electricity use as Russia continues perpetrating attacks on energy sources.

“Of course, energy workers, utility workers, rescuers and everyone involved are working at their maximum,” said Zelensky in his daily address .

“But the systemic damage to our energy sphere by the attacks of Russian terrorists is so significant that all our people and businesses should be very frugal and spread consumption by hours of the day.”

The president said that Ukrainians are using a higher level of electricity “than the country can provide at this time,” forcing energy workers to initiate unscheduled shutdowns.

“Therefore, I would like to appeal to all representatives of regional authorities and local communities: please do not stop communicating about the rational consumption of electricity,” Zelensky said.

Energy consumption is especially fragile in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Odesa regions, according to the president.

Zelensky called on citizens to “limit your personal use of electricity,” particularly during “peak consumption hours.”

“Of course, there should be a very frugal approach in public places as well,” he said.

The actor-turned-politician encouraged Ukrainians in the address, reminding them that the country has come back from difficult circumstances many times in its history.

He marked the ninth anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity, also known as the Maidan Revolution, where Ukrainian protesters pushed back on corruption and Russian influence in their government.

“Ninth,” Zelensky said, referencing the ninth anniversary. “But the freedom and dignity of the Ukrainian people is more than a thousand years old. It is worth remembering this.”

“There were many threats to the freedom of our people and the very existence of Ukrainians. But the people got through it. And now we have a historic opportunity to defend Ukrainian freedom once and for all.”

Zelensky concluded: “I believe that it will be so.”

