Inflation During Holidays Concerns Two-Thirds of American Shoppers: Poll
Inflation and recession scored highly as worrying factors among Americans as Black Friday signals the start of the holiday shopping season.
Black Friday Crowds Shrink as Cyber Shopping Strengthens Hold on U.S.
Black Friday, marking the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, has shifted from standing in line to hunting for bargains online.
U.S. Eases Oil Sanctions on Venezuela, Chevron to Resume Some Production
The move came after the Venezuelan government and the Unitary Platform, a Venezuelan opposition group, reached a humanitarian agreement on Saturday.
Bernie Sanders Calls Out Amazon, Bezos in Black Friday Message to Workers
Protests were organized worldwide by labor activists on Black Friday to push for better working conditions and wages, among other demands.
How to Quit Weed Cold Turkey
Weed is the most commonly used recreational drug in the U.S., and it's much more addictive than people think.
Boycott Home Depot Calls After Founder Helped Block Student Debt Relief
A conservative group founded by Home Depot's Bernie Marcus supported two borrowers who challenged the debt relief plan.
EU, South Korea Working to Supply Ukraine With Power
A Ukrainian official announced that South Korea would provide 20 high-voltage generators, while Ukraine's national power grid operator said it was working to enable electricity deliveries from Europe.
World's Biggest 'Artificial Sun' Edges Closer to Reality
Scientists around the world are attempting to develop viable nuclear fusion reactors in the hopes of creating a clean and virtually limitless energy source.
Russia, China Join Forces Against Push to Punish Iran
Facing growing pressure to assist each other on the global stage, Russia and China backed Iran in an international vote on the country's recent crackdowns.
