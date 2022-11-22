Read full article on original website
Related
Falcons vs. Commanders Week 12: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
The Washington Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at FedEx Field.
How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Chargers
The Arizona Cardinals welcome the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Here's how you can watch, listen, stream and more.
Saints Activate Penning and Roby from IR, Elevate Isaac Yiadom
Trevor Penning and Bradley Roby are officially off of injured reserve and are available for Week 12's matchup against the 49ers.
Centre Daily
Justin Fields Preparing Like It’s Possible He’ll Play
Justin Fields has been taking some team plays even though he has been listed as limited all week in practice, and is "questionable," to play in Sunday's game with the New York Jets due to a left shoulder separation. "We'll decide everything in 48 hours but what it was today...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Have Plenty To Be Thankful For
With this being Thanksgiving week, it's only natural to take stock of everything and come up with things for which we are thankful. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, it's a pretty healthy list at this time, both for the players, their fans and those who cover the team on a regular basis.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Part 2
Since we had some extra questions come in for this week that I don't want to let slide until next week, I'm doing a second part to the mailbag. (From Jeffrey S.) I understand coach Daball wants to win every game. However, putting our best cornerback Adoree Jackson back to return kicks was just the dumbest thing imaginable. I don’t blame the coach, he needs to have the team's short-term interests.
Comments / 0