Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TikToker Says Walmart, Target, and Other Retail Stores Are Letting You Steal On Purpose
Shoplifting should never be the answer. Besides the fact that it's immoral, it's also a lot riskier than you think — even when you think you've made it out safe. One TikTok user just spilled the tea on why you should think about the long-term consequences of the five-finger discount.
Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%
In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.
TikTok Influencers Expose Dollar General’s Ongoing Hidden One-Cent Sales
Embedded in the company’s app is a list of items on sale for a penny. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, TikTok, and The-Sun.com.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart
Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and opened fire with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said that she observed him target certain people. “The way he was acting — he was going hunting,” Wilczewski told The Associated Press on Thursday. “The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.” She said that she observed him shoot at people who were already on the ground.
NASDAQ
Used-car retailer Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in...
Walmart, Aldi to offer pre-pandemic discounts on Thanksgiving food
Inflation is driving up Thanksgiving food costs. The price for a Thanksgiving meal for a family of 10 is around $60.50, which is 13.5% higher than in 2021, according to research from Information Resources Inc. The rising cost of Thanksgiving dinner is largely due to food price inflation. The Consumer...
Convenience, hidden costs and weird substitutions: Online grocery shopping marches on
The online shopping revolution started, and ended, without the neighborhood supermarket. And then, COVID-19 arrived in the aisles. The share of groceries purchased online nearly tripled from 3 percent in 2019 to 8 percent in 2020, as homebound consumers scoured Amazon and Walmart websites for precious pallets of toilet paper and sanitizer and soup.
Consumers Prefer McDonald's To Walmart and Kroger
Consumers are saying McDonald's is their food place of choice over Walmart and Kroger. The fast food chain got this vote of confidence via people's shopping habits. The company has seen record profits and a market share increase.
We compared 9 major grocery stores to find out which one offers the best deal
Turkey prices hit a record high this year due to inflation and the avian flu. Now some food retailers are cutting costs just in time for the holiday.
foodsafetynews.com
Poundcake recalled in Canada because of plastic in product
Hafner Canada Inc. is recalling Sélection du Pâtissier brand lemon and poppyseed poundcake because of pieces of plastic in the product. The recalled products were sold in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes.
