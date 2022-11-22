ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
BBC

Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date

S﻿ome meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. O﻿wner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
The Associated Press

Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and opened fire with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said that she observed him target certain people. “The way he was acting — he was going hunting,” Wilczewski told The Associated Press on Thursday. “The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.” She said that she observed him shoot at people who were already on the ground.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NASDAQ

Used-car retailer Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in...
MassLive.com

Walmart, Aldi to offer pre-pandemic discounts on Thanksgiving food

Inflation is driving up Thanksgiving food costs. The price for a Thanksgiving meal for a family of 10 is around $60.50, which is 13.5% higher than in 2021, according to research from Information Resources Inc. The rising cost of Thanksgiving dinner is largely due to food price inflation. The Consumer...
C. Heslop

Consumers Prefer McDonald's To Walmart and Kroger

Consumers are saying McDonald's is their food place of choice over Walmart and Kroger. The fast food chain got this vote of confidence via people's shopping habits. The company has seen record profits and a market share increase.
foodsafetynews.com

Poundcake recalled in Canada because of plastic in product

Hafner Canada Inc. is recalling Sélection du Pâtissier brand lemon and poppyseed poundcake because of pieces of plastic in the product. The recalled products were sold in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes.

