Charlottesville, VA

247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation

The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Liberty loses 1-point heartbreaker to Virginia Tech

It was another historic day for Liberty University Football on Saturday (November 19): it was the first time that Virginia Tech came to play football at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg. Pregame, things looked sunny for the Flames, sitting on an 8-2 record this year (they had even been ranked #19 in the nation until a 33-36 loss the previous week at the University of Connecticut). Meanwhile, the Hokies have struggled to a 2-8 record this season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
nittanysportsnow.com

Mathias Barnwell Will Sign with Penn State on Dec. 21

On Monday, Class of 2023 Penn State commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell announced on his Twitter account that he will be signing his letter of intent to play for Penn State on December 21st at 6 p.m. at Riverbend High School, which is the first day of the early signing period.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WSLS

ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
GW Hatchet

Staff Editorial: After the tragic shooting at UVA, where do we go from here?

Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Robb and countless others – for as long as the members of this editorial board have been alive, school shootings have cast a shadow over our education. And now, this violence has continued into our college years. Last Sunday, a student allegedly killed three and injured two other students at the University of Virginia as they returned from a field trip.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering outstanding conditions across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures today. Thanksgiving day looks equally as nice with partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest will bring increasing cloudiness Thursday night, and showers Friday. Another system will bring additional showers late Saturday, and early Sunday. Don’t expect wash-out conditions just, keep an eye to the sky. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

