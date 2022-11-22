Read full article on original website
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup
Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico that ignited the team's World Cup chances
Everyone Made Same Joke About USA-England World Cup Soccer Match
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but England and what’s now known as the United States went to war against each other a long time ago. (They did so more than once, but we digress.) In case you skipped most of elementary school history, you might have...
Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64. Belarusian authorities didn’t name the cause of death. Makei wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei served as Lukashenko’s chief of staff and earlier had worked as presidential adviser. Lukashenko offered his condolences to Makei’s family, according to the presidential office.
