ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke About USA-England World Cup Soccer Match

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but England and what’s now known as the United States went to war against each other a long time ago. (They did so more than once, but we digress.) In case you skipped most of elementary school history, you might have...
The Associated Press

Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64. Belarusian authorities didn’t name the cause of death. Makei wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei served as Lukashenko’s chief of staff and earlier had worked as presidential adviser. Lukashenko offered his condolences to Makei’s family, according to the presidential office.
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy