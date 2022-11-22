ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Young adults with caries can improve their oral health

Young adults with extensive caries disease often have a high propensity for risk in terms of oral health. At the same time, with the right support and treatment, they can modify their unhealthy behaviors. A thesis at the University of Gothenburg describes the challenges involved in helping patients in this vulnerable category.
Fatherly

Rising Housing Costs Hurt Our Wallets And Our Health, Study Finds

The ever-increasing disparity between discretionary income and rising housing costs doesn’t just hurt our wallets and our budgets. It also might have negative impacts on our health, according to a new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. Researchers examined global data from 27 nations to...
KevinMD.com

The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective

Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
MedicalXpress

Neuromarker for ADHD could improve diagnosis of disorder

Yale researchers identified differences in brain structure and activity in children with ADHD that could serve as a more objective diagnostic tool in the future. For children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), timely intervention is key. But diagnoses typically rely on questionnaires and observations of a child's behavior, which are subjective and can lead to delays in treatment.
MedicalXpress

Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease

The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Collaborative advances Black health and welfare

Gun violence has become a top public health issue in the Black community, and Black women are stepping up to the plate to address it and other social determinants of health that have made Black Americans more susceptible to preventable illnesses and a shortened lifespan. Shanasha Whitson is a public...
MINNESOTA STATE
MedicalXpress

New Jersey women living in costly rental areas more likely to experience labor and delivery complications

Women living in high-cost rental areas are more likely to suffer hemorrhage, heart failure and other life-threatening outcomes during labor and delivery, according to a Rutgers study. Researchers found an even greater discrepancy for those women without a high school education with 260 life-threatening maternal health outcomes for every 10,000...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Missouri Independent

Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News.  As COVID-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines. But over the past few […] The post Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
GEORGIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Bloating common issue among Americans, study reports

Nearly 1 in 7 Americans experience bloating on a weekly basis, and most aren't seeking professional care for it, according to a new study led by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. "Although bloating is a common symptom, some patients may not bring it up...
MedicalXpress

First pandemic young people's mental health review says service demand will rise

The first comprehensive study to evaluate research on the mental health of children and young people using evidence that spanned before and during COVID-19 has found an impact on mental health that could result in an increased demand for support services. The research, led by the University of Exeter and...
MedicalXpress

Older adults live longer in counties with greater age bias, researchers find

Older adults living in counties with greater age bias had better health outcomes than those living in areas with less age bias, according to University of Massachusetts Amherst researchers, who were surprised at the findings. "Quite the opposite of what we expected emerged," says Allecia Reid, associate professor of social...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy