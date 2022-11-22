Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Young adults with caries can improve their oral health
Young adults with extensive caries disease often have a high propensity for risk in terms of oral health. At the same time, with the right support and treatment, they can modify their unhealthy behaviors. A thesis at the University of Gothenburg describes the challenges involved in helping patients in this vulnerable category.
Rising Housing Costs Hurt Our Wallets And Our Health, Study Finds
The ever-increasing disparity between discretionary income and rising housing costs doesn’t just hurt our wallets and our budgets. It also might have negative impacts on our health, according to a new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. Researchers examined global data from 27 nations to...
KevinMD.com
The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective
Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
Teachers unions could be blocked from receiving federal funding under new legislation
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, introduced the No Federal Funding for Teachers’ Unions Act to prohibit the federal government from funding "corrupt" teachers’ unions.
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
MedicalXpress
Neuromarker for ADHD could improve diagnosis of disorder
Yale researchers identified differences in brain structure and activity in children with ADHD that could serve as a more objective diagnostic tool in the future. For children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), timely intervention is key. But diagnoses typically rely on questionnaires and observations of a child's behavior, which are subjective and can lead to delays in treatment.
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
MedicalXpress
Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease
The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Collaborative advances Black health and welfare
Gun violence has become a top public health issue in the Black community, and Black women are stepping up to the plate to address it and other social determinants of health that have made Black Americans more susceptible to preventable illnesses and a shortened lifespan. Shanasha Whitson is a public...
AOL Corp
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
Phys.org
Is your child in a center-based day care? Research shows no need for concerns about behavioral issues
Previous research indicates that extensive time in early center-based day care is correlated with high levels of behavior problems in young children. However, the validity of this work has been controversial and its relevance outside of the United States has been called into question. Now, new research has used longitudinal...
MedicalXpress
Experts recommend using COVID-19 resources to tackle the 'silent pandemic' of antimicrobial resistance
Infections that can't be treated with antibiotics are a global health crisis and experts are calling for the Canadian government to use COVID-19 resources to address the "silent pandemic" of superbugs. Canada has an opportunity to become a global leader in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR)—a growing health crisis...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Insurance companies pocketing millions in overpayments through their Medicare Advantage subsidiaries, audits find
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released the results of 90 audits of Medicare Advantage plans. The federal audits discovered $12 million in net overpayments for the care of 18,090 patients sampled, Kaiser Health News reported Monday. CMS released the audits to settle a Freedom of Information lawsuit KHN...
KevinMD.com
Medical support staff is neglected, disrespected, and mistreated
Medical support staff is leaving in droves and leaving patients’ health at greater risk. Calls and messages to doctors’ offices have surged as patients try to access care. Wait times skyrocket to book visits. News stories about the current state of the health care system typically focus on...
MedicalXpress
New Jersey women living in costly rental areas more likely to experience labor and delivery complications
Women living in high-cost rental areas are more likely to suffer hemorrhage, heart failure and other life-threatening outcomes during labor and delivery, according to a Rutgers study. Researchers found an even greater discrepancy for those women without a high school education with 260 life-threatening maternal health outcomes for every 10,000...
Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs
This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. As COVID-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines. But over the past few […] The post Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MedicalXpress
Bloating common issue among Americans, study reports
Nearly 1 in 7 Americans experience bloating on a weekly basis, and most aren't seeking professional care for it, according to a new study led by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. "Although bloating is a common symptom, some patients may not bring it up...
MedicalXpress
First pandemic young people's mental health review says service demand will rise
The first comprehensive study to evaluate research on the mental health of children and young people using evidence that spanned before and during COVID-19 has found an impact on mental health that could result in an increased demand for support services. The research, led by the University of Exeter and...
MedicalXpress
Older adults live longer in counties with greater age bias, researchers find
Older adults living in counties with greater age bias had better health outcomes than those living in areas with less age bias, according to University of Massachusetts Amherst researchers, who were surprised at the findings. "Quite the opposite of what we expected emerged," says Allecia Reid, associate professor of social...
beckerspayer.com
Newly released Medicare Advantage audits show some plans overbilled upward of $1K per patient each year
Newly released audits show Medicare Advantage plans overbilled the federal government by millions between 2011 and 2013, with some plans overbilling an average of more than $1,000 per patient per year, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 21. CMS released the decade-old audits in response to a lawsuit from the news...
Comments / 0