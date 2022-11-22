Read full article on original website
MLB Insider Believes Cubs Will Land One of the Big Shortstops
One MLB insider says he would be "very surprised" if the Chicago Cubs don't land one of the big four shortstops available in MLB free agency.
Report: Cubs Focusing on Shortstop, Catcher in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly focusing on the shortstop and catcher position according to Jon Heyman.
Latest on Cubs’ first base plans
The average batting line for first basemen in 2022 was .246/.320/.410, wRC+ of 107. For the Cubs, they used various players at the cold corner for a combined slash line of .232/.304/.348, wRC+ of 86, that latter stat being 24th out of the 30 MLB teams. Given that disparity, the Cubs will undoubtedly be looking for better production in 2023. They might have an in-house solution in Matt Mervis, though they will also be looking for external upgrades this winter. “He’s very much in our plans,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said about Mervis, per Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “But I think we’re also going to be active in exploring alternatives.”
Cubs Should Focus On Center Field Trade Market
With a thin free agent market, the Chicago Cubs should pursue a center fielder via trade.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks gets basted
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Not to be too obvious, but... Cub Tracks, you know, searches far and wide...
10 Free Agent Pitchers the White Sox Should Consider
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson has reportedly priced himself out of Atlanta Braves market
The Atlanta Braves would like to retain All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson during MLB free agency. He’s coming off a career-best season, is still only 28 years old, and fits into their long-term plans. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the market for Swanson’s services seems to be vast with numerous contending teams...
Column: Chicago sports owners should be grateful to have such loyal fans of their consistently underperforming teams
During the final homestand of the season in early October, the Chicago Cubs left a special message in the outfield for some of their fans. “Chicago Cubs Season Ticket Holders” was etched into the grass in center field, surrounding a Cubs logo. “THANK YOU” read the message underneath. Thanking fans for being fans shouldn’t be that hard. But the Cubs’ ill-advised decision to specifically thank ...
Yardbarker
John Lackey Among New Names on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey is one of the 14 new selections for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Ballot this year. Among the other new selections announced Monday are Huston Street, Carlos Beltran, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, Matt Cain, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Johnny Cueto
The Chicago White Sox signed Johnny Cueto before the start of the 2022 season in the wake of Lance Lynn's injury. No one could have expected the level of production the veteran right-hander was able to provide for the South Siders. Johnny Cueto's 2022 Season. Cueto had a resurgent season...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Happy Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving greetings to everyone, and I hope this holiday finds you healthy and happy and spending the day with friends and family. If you’re hanging around here for the day, consider this an open thread to discuss anything (as long as it’s within site rules). For an alternative...
Yardbarker
Dave Hillman, former Chicago Cubs pitcher passes away
A former Cubs pitcher, Dave Hillman has passed away at age 95. Dave Hillman, a pitcher who made waves in the mid to late 1950’s for the Chicago Cubs has passed away at the age of 95. Hillman had been at the Brookdale assisted-living facility in Kingsport, Tennessee, since...
Yardbarker
On This Day in History: The Cubs Sign a New Reliever
Twas the day before Thanksgiving. . . and hardly anything happened in baseball on this day, much less with the Chicago Cubs. But, we will do our best!. On November 23, 2005, the Cubs inked relief pitcher Bob Howry to a three-year, $12 million deal. Pretty good money back in the early 2000's for a relief guy.
Pete Crow-Armstrong Wins Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award
Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong won his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award after his breakout season in 2022.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Blue Jays have been linked to Masataka Yoshida, while Kevin Kiermaier and Joey Gallo could also be fits
What do Kevin Kiermaier, Joey Gallo, and Masataka Yoshida have in common? Well, they all play in the outfield, and all bat left-handed!. While I hope the Jays still remain in the hunt for Brandon Nimmo, it doesn’t hurt to look at some possible names that could fill in as a fourth outfielder. With how the Jays utilize the Designated Hitter spot, these fourth outfielders would likely get an opportunity to play.
