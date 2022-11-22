Read full article on original website
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
We should not keep farms from expanding￼
Rebuttal to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the City of Kingman and those that support the illegal Hualapai Basin Irrigation Non-Expansion area. Let me remind you that State Statutes, Codes and Regulations are not Law but color of Law. Only congress can pass...
Bridges linking BHC, Laughlin remain unnamed￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter is frustrated that he can’t generate interest in naming two bridges that will link Bullhead City in Arizona with Laughlin on the Nevada side of the Colorado River. Many have long called the first bridge funded by town founder Don Laughlin “The Laughlin Bridge”, but Cotter said the structure bears only a number and has never been formally named by the government.
Troy Stirling is next LHC Police Chief￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City is pleased to announce the selection of Troy Stirling as the City’s next Police Chief. Lake Havasu City Police Captain Stirling succeeds Chief Dan Doyle, who is retiring on Friday, December 16, after a 16-year stellar career with the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Conkling pleads guilty to her role in McGuire murders￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in the law enforcement effort to bring alleged serial killer Hunter McGuire into custody before he reportedly killed himself last month. Brittany Conkling, 23, entered into the plea deal during a November 16 hearing before Judge Doug Camacho.
Free household hazardous waste event￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Republic Services will be hosting a Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, December 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at Fire Station Two, located at 2065 N Kiowa Blvd. Please access Fire Station Two by utilizing College Dr., signs will be posted in the vicinity to assist residents with drop off. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of hazardous items from your home.
Rancho Santa Fe interchange stalled￼
KINGMAN – City officials initially cited funding and flood control issues as reasons for slower than desired progress on the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange. City Manager Ron Foggin has subsequently repeatedly advised that the project requires transfer of federally controlled property. Foggin told council members during...
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a vehicle along southbound U.S. Route 95 just north of the South Needles Compressor Station.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a vehicle has occurred along southbound U.S. Route 95 just north of the South Needles Compressor Station. The incident was reported at 1:20 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 4th, 2022, but very little...
5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns
America's four deserts touch nearly every state in the West. The largest, highest and coldest is the Great Basin Desert in the north. In the South are the Sonoran Desert to the West and the Chihuahuan...
Kingman man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is investigating a fatality resulting from a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police Chief Rusty Cooper identified the victim as Nathaniel Phillips, 40, Kingman. The 3300 block of Andy Devine Avenue was closed for about two hours following the November 22 incident at about 6:30 p.m....
Fire caused from smoking in bed￼
KINGMAN – The morning of November 21, the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of N. Devlin Ave. NAFD found smoke coming from a casita used as a living space. There was no one inside the structure, however a small dog...
Visionary LHC hosts grand opening￼
Visionary LHC owner, Elisa Wiggins joined family, friends, artists and Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors to cut the ribbon for its Grand Opening! Located at 2100 McCulloch Blvd. N., Visionary LHC is a Fine Art Gallery with live artists creating onsite. Visionary also offers Art Classes & Open Mic for Poetry/Crystal shop, Meditation Yoga, Sound Baths, event rental, Life Coach and Hypnotherapy. Attendees of the ceremony included Lucky Atkinson (not pictured), Peggy Reder, Martine Moore, Ronald Wiggins, Stephanie Francis, Bailey McVicker, Lorrie Nichols, Stephanie Schwingel, Annariquel Gahr, Miranda Banales, Joey Banales, Elisa Wiggins – Owner, Theresa Wiggins, Dave Bradley, Diane Bradley, Stephanie Santoro, Monica Campbell and Tom Otereo.
