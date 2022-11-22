Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. While we have to wait another week or two for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have early deals you can take advantage of. And if you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2500 on upgrades for your home theater.

2 DAYS AGO