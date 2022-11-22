Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
The 52 best Black Friday deals on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday
Missed the Amazon deals this Black Friday? If you look closely, you can still find some amazing deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines. Also: Live blog: The...
ZDNet
The 13 best Black Friday tech deals at Target you can shop right now
Black Friday is coming up, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer. Target has an expansive...
ZDNet
The 12 best Verizon Black Friday deals: iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad sales
Verizon's marketplace of deals is surprisingly vast -- you can save on a lot more than phones or phone plans here. The accessories that you know and love, like portable speakers and PS5 DualSense controllers, are on sale for Black Friday. Home accessories like the Google Nest Audio can transform your home into a connected smart home activated by voice control. Also discounted through Verizon is an Xbox bundle that you can pay less for on a monthly basis for a total savings of $150.
ZDNet
The 16 best HP Black Friday deals on PCs, monitors, and accessories
HP's PCs and laptops have gotten many of us through high school, college, and beyond. It's a brand that's endured over the decades in an industry where surviving even a few years is an accomplishment. So, it's understandable people would seek it out when it comes time to look for a quality PC, monitor, or accessory.
ZDNet
The 12 best Black Friday deals on the iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Black Friday weekend means sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off iPads right now for the...
ZDNet
The 42 best Black Friday tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
If you're wanting to skip the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market will be offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping. Because there are still some groans and...
ZDNet
The 42 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Lenovo, Macs, and 2-in-1s
It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET...
ZDNet
The 74 best Black Friday TV deals on models from Samsung, Sony, and LG
Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. While we have to wait another week or two for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have early deals you can take advantage of. And if you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2500 on upgrades for your home theater.
ZDNet
The Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system is $419 in the Black Friday sale
Poor Wi-Fi is up there as one of the biggest home or small office tech complaints that people have. There's nothing more frustrating than a Wi-Fi connection that continually drops. But even if the Wi-Fi is reliable, how do you keep your devices safe from hackers and people after your money or personal information?
ZDNet
Want a touchscreen laptop for $499? HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is 40% off today
Black Friday may be over but laptop sales are still going strong. The HP Envy x360 15 is on sale at Best Buy, and it caught our eye for a number of reasons. First, it's unique. It is a 15.6-inch widescreen 2-in-1, which is still fairly uncommon. (Its competition includes models like Lenovo Yoga 7i and Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1.) Second, the laptop is 40% off, but the deal ends Saturday night. You have until the end of the day on Nov. 26 to cash out.
ZDNet
Got your eye on a Fitbit? Save $100 on Sense 2 smartwatch for Black Friday
We love when we find great deals on wearable fitness gear, and so when we stumbled upon the Fitbit Sense 2 for 33% off, we knew we had to spread the word. Originally $299, you can score this fitness watch for only $200 -- saving you $100. This watch can...
ZDNet
The Skullcandy Indy ANC Bluetooth earbuds are $50 in the Black Friday sale
Looking for a decent pair of earbuds with good noise cancellation for the commute or the gym, but that won't break the bank like the Apple AirPods do? The Skullcandy Indy ANC Bluetooth earbuds offer great audio quality, comfort, fantastic battery life and a great range of features, and they are currently available at an unbelievably low price.
ZDNet
Supercharge your PC: 240Hz gaming monitor Black Friday 2022 deals
You've got the powerful processor and the beefy graphics card, and your system is packed with fast RAM -- but have you put thought into the main part of any gaming PC setup?. Upgrading to a monitor with a fast 240Hz refresh rate can massively improve the gaming experience. Smoother gameplay is more immersive and engaging, and oftentimes can make the difference between winning and losing.
ZDNet
Want to start your PC gaming journey? HP Victus 15 is 40% off on Amazon
Last week, I included this laptop among the top 5 laptops under $1,000. This week, the HP Victus 15sees a big deal, meaning it the perfect time to switch from console to PC gaming. A screen size of just over 16-inches means you don't necessarily need a second monitor to game -- although, you cant go wrong with an external monitor.
ZDNet
Live blog: 100+ of the best Black Friday deals still available
Black Friday has come and gone but you can still snag the year's best deals on tech. Currently, we're seeing tons of Black Friday-still-available discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.
ZDNet
The 15 best Black Friday storage deals on SSDs, flash drives, and more
November is here, marking the run up to the Holiday season and Black Friday, which has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year Black Friday is on Friday 25th November but many retailers and product manufacturers are starting their Black Friday sales early, with significant savings available if you look in the right places.
ZDNet
Forget the iPad: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is down to $149 for Black Friday
If you're an iPhone user, then the iPad is the automatic choice if you're looking for a tablet. For Android users, things aren't so clear-cut. One of the best Android-powered tablets out there is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, offering everything you need from a budget tablet -- plenty of power, a nice display, and decent battery life.
ZDNet
Samsung's last-gen Galaxy Tab S7 is a fantastic bargain at 30% off
Amazon has slashed the price of a high-end Samsung tablet by $161, but don't expect stocks to last that long. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet normally retails for around $529. For now, you can enjoy a 30% discount on the device, bringing the price down to $368. The...
ZDNet
The Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV just dropped to $799 at Best Buy
Do you love watching football is super-crisp 4K? You can now watch in style with the Sony 48-inch A9S OLED4K UHD Bravia smart android TV. Best of all, it's also $300 off right now at Best Buy. You can pick it up for $799. This Sony model features 4K UHD...
ZDNet
Asus knocks $400 off the VivoBook Pro laptop for Black Friday
Black Friday sales start sooner and sooner each year. US retailers are moving towards much longer sales events. For weeks we've seen several laptop deals, but now that the big day is here, this deal has caught our eye: Right now, the Asus VivoBook Pro is on sale for 28% off. You can pick up this excellent laptop ahead of Black Friday for $999 at Newegg, saving you $400.
Comments / 0