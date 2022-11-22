Lake Worth woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run

Lake Worth police now have a woman locked up, accused in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.

On Saturday, polcie say a woman identified as Andrea Hendrickson was run down and killed on Boat Club Road.

Police investigated through the weekend and Monday they arrested the suspected driver, Zenaida Gonzalez.

Using evidence at the scene, including paint chips and debris from the damage, investigators had an idea of the make of the car and the color. Then, using security cameras and license plate readers, they tracked down the car matching that description and it had heavy front end damage of the kind you'd expect in such a hit-and-run.

Police say the suspect vehicle was parked at a home less than a mile from where Hendrickson was struck. In the home, they found Gonzalez and arrested her on one count of failure to stop and render aid at an accident involving death.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram