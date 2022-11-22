ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, TX

Lake Worth woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Dc5z_0jJqgRyo00

Lake Worth police now have a woman locked up, accused in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.

On Saturday, polcie say a woman identified as Andrea Hendrickson was run down and killed on Boat Club Road.

Police investigated through the weekend and Monday they arrested the suspected driver, Zenaida Gonzalez.

Using evidence at the scene, including paint chips and debris from the damage, investigators had an idea of the make of the car and the color. Then, using security cameras and license plate readers, they tracked down the car matching that description and it had heavy front end damage of the kind you'd expect in such a hit-and-run.

Police say the suspect vehicle was parked at a home less than a mile from where Hendrickson was struck. In the home, they found Gonzalez and arrested her on one count of failure to stop and render aid at an accident involving death.

Posted by Lake Worth Police Dept on Monday, November 21, 2022

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 9

A republican and a REAL Texan!
3d ago

Zenaida Gonzalez? This is the same exact name that Casey Anthony said was the babysitter who kidnapped her baby girl....

Reply(3)
4
william loga
4d ago

well I hope they throw the book at that person they need to make and send a message ppl are not afraid to be caught because they get slapped on the wrist wake up America

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police

A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Man driven to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after possible drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a possible drive-by shooting that injured a man and damaged multiple homes late Friday night. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, close to JPS Hospital. Police were also told that a man was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide

Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
MESQUITE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Arlington police searching for murder suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a murder found Monday morning. Police have been initially known as round 9:36 a.m. within the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was initially reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police stated. Upon arrival, police stated they did...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene. 
DALLAS, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Burglary Suspects in Fatal Police Chase Crash

The suspects in last weekend’s police pursuit that culminated in a deadly accident are linked to a series of burglaries in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garland police said the suspect car was linked to burglaries in eight Texas locations, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite, on the night of the chase.
MESQUITE, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested in narcotics trafficking operation

BOSQUE COUNTY / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team has concluded a month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County. Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
AOL Corp

Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder

A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Lake Worth police arrest woman after fatal weekend hit-and-run

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested a woman they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run. Zenaida Gonzalez has been charged with one count of failure to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony. Police say she was the driver of a car that struck 42-year-old Andrea Hendrickson...
LAKE WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy