Granbury, TX

Jury has case in January 6th trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

The jury now has the case in the January 6th US Capitol riot trial of Stewart Rhodes, the Granbury man who is accused of seditious conspiracy.

Jurors begin weighing his words and actions today after nearly two months of testimony and argument in the criminal trial of Rhodes and four co-defendants.

Final defense arguments wrapped up late Monday.

Rhodes is the founder of the right-wing militia group known as the Oath Keepers which took part in the January 6th storming of the US capitol building.

