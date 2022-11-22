Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
proclaimerscv.com
$300 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To the Residents in Delaware, How To Claim Your Relief Aid?
Residents in Delaware have few days left to claim and received their $300 direct payments as a form of relief aid amidst the soaring inflation rate. States across the country are doing their best to support their struggling residents amidst the soaring inflation rate. In Delaware, an amount of $300 will be given as relief aid until Nov.30. This is also to support the residents in the rising cost of energy prices especially as the temperature begins to drop.
Report: Delaware charter school enrollment increased during pandemic
(The Center Square) – The number of Delaware students who transitioned from a traditional public school to a charter school rose during the pandemic, a report reveals. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit trade association, released “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic.” According to the organization’s findings, Delaware in the midst of the pandemic lost students in traditional public school settings, but gained them in charters, which are schools that receive government funding but operate autonomously of established state school systems.
Cape Gazette
GOLO donates $20K to Food Bank of Delaware
GOLO, a wellness solutions company from Delaware, presented a $20,000 donation to the Food Bank of Delaware during its November distribution event at Dover International Speedway. The donation will help support community-based mobile pantries for members of the military and weekend meals for children through the backpack program.
One-time payment of up to $600 coming from the state of Delaware
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Here are the details.
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
Cape Gazette
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
Delaware GOP leaders: Party needs change to win
Republicans did not fare well in Delaware’s Nov. 8 election. Democrats widened their majority in the state Senate, maintained the balance of power in the House, and won every election for statewide elected offices. In the wake of the Republican wallop, some party leaders are hoping the party will begin to move in a more productive direction — one that ... Read More
2 additional buses of asylum-seekers from Texas arrive at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia
The group will be taken to a welcoming facility on E. Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
WFMZ-TV Online
Learning to count: Dems still need one vote to elect McClinton as House speaker
To me, it seems pretty clear the one thing state House Democrats said would happen on Jan. 3 won't. They don't have the votes to elect Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191, Philadelphia, as House speaker unless a Republican votes for her. I suppose it's possible, but elected Republicans and Democrats haven't...
School District class size waivers moving through
Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes. The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education. In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing
FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
hwy.co
Everything You Need to Know About Assawoman Wildlife Area
If you’re looking for serenity amid a hectic vacation in Delaware, Assawoman Wildlife Area, DE is a hidden gem in the southern part of the state. You can enjoy a quiet walk and observe numerous species of birds. Perhaps you’ll catch a sighting of the protected Delmarva fox squirrel.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware traffic fatalities already match last year’s total
According to recent figures, Delaware recorded 139 traffic fatalities, tied with last year’s total, which was the most fatalities since 2006. Last year at this time, the figure was 124. “Thousands of Delawareans will take to the roads in the coming days and weeks to visit friends and family...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
The Dispatch
New Wind Energy Areas Identified Off Atlantic Coast
OCEAN CITY – Offshore wind farm designated areas off the mid-Atlantic coast could be expanding in the future after federal officials last week announced eight draft wind energy areas have been identified and are now open to a public comment period. As part of the Biden administration’s stated goal...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return
UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
Cape Gazette
Delaware State Parks annual passes, surf-fishing permits on sale Nov. 29
Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that 2023 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf-fishing permits will go on sale at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29. Annual passes and surf-fishing permits may be purchased at any state park office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to...
‘Biggest cocaine trafficker in Delaware’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
A Delaware judge has sentenced Omar Morales Colon to prison for 45 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. Court documents referred to Colon, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the “biggest cocaine trafficker” in the state. He was...
