GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division
The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
Reduced weekday TCAT bus service continues for the week ahead
Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) said earlier this fall that “a bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics” is forcing the agency to reduce service on some of its routes on a week-by-week basis, and the service reduction continues this coming week. These service changes are in effect Monday, November 28th through Friday, December 2nd.
Onondaga County AMR family faces loss of child from bacterial meningitis
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own, as an emergency services family fought to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, as she was battling a severe case of RSV and bacterial meningitis. There is a GoFundMe page available for Emily and her family, you […]
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S.
Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S. Deep geothermal heat could transform how energy is provided to communities in the future. Geothermal is not something often considered in the Northeast due to the depth required to find heat. We, as a society, face the challenges of weaning off of fossil fuels and switching to sources that do not add greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere. Electricity production from alternative energy sources, like wind and solar power can help, but what can be done to replace over 30% of New York State’s energy consumption that is used to heat our homes and offices? Cornell University researchers and staff may have that answer. They are exploring how the heat deep below our feet – geothermal energy – can fill this need anywhere, using Cornell’s Ithaca campus as a demonstration site.
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor
Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
Vera House executive director placed on administrative leave; board appoints interim
Syracuse, N.Y. — Angela Douglas, Vera House’s executive director, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the agency’s treasurer said. Vera House’s board of directors appointed Sheri Rodriguez as interim director Monday, Treasurer Carolina Cordero Dyer said. The board on Monday also approved an outside investigation,...
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival
Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Syracuse man and leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 15 years
Eric F. Jackson, 49, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Water main break on Pleasant Grove Road affecting water service and traffic
Please avoid the area of a water main break on Pleasant Grove Road, say Town of Ithaca officials. The affected area is near Cornell University’s north campus and the Forest Home bridge over Fall Creek. Water pressure may be affected for residents in the area, officials say. For more,...
Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
Onondaga Co. Sheriff Elect Toby Shelley says 3 captains have resigned following election
Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley says he has been inundated with calls since election night, from family members congratulating him to officials like the Mayor of Syracuse and the Onondaga County Executive reaching out to meet before he takes the helm at the Sheriff's Office. Missing from the call list, according to...
