Tompkins County, NY

tompkinsweekly.com

GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division

The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
News Channel 34

Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
VESTAL, NY
14850.com

Reduced weekday TCAT bus service continues for the week ahead

Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) said earlier this fall that “a bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics” is forcing the agency to reduce service on some of its routes on a week-by-week basis, and the service reduction continues this coming week. These service changes are in effect Monday, November 28th through Friday, December 2nd.
ITHACA, NY
wskg.org

Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S.

Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S. Deep geothermal heat could transform how energy is provided to communities in the future. Geothermal is not something often considered in the Northeast due to the depth required to find heat. We, as a society, face the challenges of weaning off of fossil fuels and switching to sources that do not add greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere. Electricity production from alternative energy sources, like wind and solar power can help, but what can be done to replace over 30% of New York State’s energy consumption that is used to heat our homes and offices? Cornell University researchers and staff may have that answer. They are exploring how the heat deep below our feet – geothermal energy – can fill this need anywhere, using Cornell’s Ithaca campus as a demonstration site.
ITHACA, NY
Lancaster Farming

Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing

A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
AUBURN, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor

Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival

Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
