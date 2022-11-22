Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna’s new email upset
Alna’s first selectman and a fellow resident argued Nov. 22 over the resident’s sending of an email the night before. At one point, the resident, Jeff Spinney, said to “shut the hell up”; moments later, another meeting goer called for Spinney to shut up. It all happened in a board meeting with a full audience at the town office and 15 people on Zoom for the board meeting, called the night before as the town tried to secure a plow contractor.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday , Dec. 7. The menu will be split pea soup, salad, rolls, chicken pot pie, green beans, and rice pudding. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 22 at...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Charlotte M. Littlefield
Charlotte M. Littlefield, 75, died Nov. 23, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Charlotte was born Sept. 21, 1947 in Skowhegan to William Bragg and Marjorie (Gross) Bragg. Charlotte and her family lived in several towns including Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Waldoboro, and New Sharon. Charlotte graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 11/15/2022 to 11/22/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 9670 calls for service. RECENT SUMMONSES:. 11/15/22, Cody L. Beal, 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons for Endangering the Welfare of a...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Seasonal sights
From Baby Yoda in a Santa cap, to pumpkins, a spider and web, a “Give Thanks” message, and a wreath in red, the Fort Hill, Bradbury, Pleasant and Lee streets area of Wiscasset gave color to a gray day Nov. 23, with a mix of Halloween, fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed decorations in yards and on steps and doors.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
It’s zero gravity for BRHS grad!
Sometimes the planets just align. For 2003 BRHS graduate Karin Iuzzolino-Paquin, a trip to the grocery store, a newspaper ad and her teaching goals aligned for her selection to the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. A science teacher for grades six through eight at St. John’s Catholic School in...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna plans special town meeting for plow money
Alna selectmen plan to ask voters to tap surplus to further fund this snowplowing season. With attendees’ input, selectmen Nov. 22 favored low bidder Mike Jewett of Whitefield and planned a town vote because the contract costs more than the one budgeted for the Woolwich firm that quit. The board can sign the contract contingent on voter approval, and will owe Jewett for any work done before town meeting, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich lights tree Dec. 4
Woolwich is set to light its holiday tree and sing carols at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Nequasset Meetinghouse, the town announced at woolwich.us. The announcement invites people to join the “family fun.” The event will have treats, hot cocoa and Santa Claus!. It will also include...
Comments / 0