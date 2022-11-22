PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/15/22 (Walt Disney World Railroad Tests on the Completed Track, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and BoardWalk Resorts Christmas Decor, & More)

One of the BEST Disney World hotels for delicious eats is also one of the most underrated. You’ve probably heard of all the awesome dishes at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and the many restaurants at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort are not to be missed. But one of our favorite places to grab a bite is actually Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge! We highly recommend visiting some of the restaurants at this hotel, even if you’re not staying here. We promise — it’s worth the trek. To help you plan your next Disney trip, we’ve got a full list of the BEST places to eat at Animal Kingdom Lodge.

1 DAY AGO