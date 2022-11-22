PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/15/22 (Walt Disney World Railroad Tests on the Completed Track, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and BoardWalk Resorts Christmas Decor, & More)

Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
WDW News Today
Speaker Catches on Fire Aboard Disney Wonder Cruise Ship
A small fire broke out on the Disney Wonder last night due to an electrical short in the speaker system. These are screenshots from video provided by Disney Wonder guests. The fire was on a speaker high up behind the giant Funnel Vision screen. Initially, just smoke was rising, then progressively larger flames were visible.
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
iheart.com
Disney Raises Ticket Prices For 2nd Time This Year
Once again, Disney World has announced a price hike on tickets, making it the second time in a year. Right now, one-day, one-park tickets are between $109 and $159, depending on demand. Starting December 8th, three out of the four Orlando Disney parks will be more expensive to visit, with...
WDW News Today
2022 Holiday Magic Shots and Photo Ops Available at Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World Resort has announced all of their 2022 holiday Magic Shots and other PhotoPass opportunities. Most are now available, while some will begin on November 25 with the beginning of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. After dark in front of the Christmas trees at EPCOT,...
WDW News Today
Holiday Decorations, Gingeraffe, and New Gingerbread Zebra Display Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Even Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge takes time to decorate for the holiday season. This place may not get the fanfare of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, but still, Aminal Kingdom Lodge looks festive once all the holiday decor appears. The holiday decorations at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge deserve some viewing if you get a chance while at Walt Disney World. Once you enter Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, the music and decor will declare the holiday season to all.
disneyfoodblog.com
Best Animal Kingdom Lodge Restaurants
One of the BEST Disney World hotels for delicious eats is also one of the most underrated. You’ve probably heard of all the awesome dishes at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and the many restaurants at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort are not to be missed. But one of our favorite places to grab a bite is actually Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge! We highly recommend visiting some of the restaurants at this hotel, even if you’re not staying here. We promise — it’s worth the trek. To help you plan your next Disney trip, we’ve got a full list of the BEST places to eat at Animal Kingdom Lodge.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Figment’s Holiday Sweater Returns at Journey Into Imagination with Figment in EPCOT
The holidays at EPCOT have truly begun as Figment is once again wearing his fan-favorite holiday sweater in Journey Into Imagination with Figment. Figment wears the sweater in both the Sound Lab and the transition to his own open house. The blue sweater depicts the symbol of the Imagination! Pavilion, surrounded by diamonds and snowflakes in loving homage to the classic sweaters typically seen during the season. Below the pavilion icon is a pattern representing the glass pyramids that make the top of the building.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Disney’s Horrible Board of Directors
Disney has replaced Bob Chapek with Robert Iger, Chapek's predecessor as CEO and the guy who recommended Chapek for the job. That may not sound like progress, but it is.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mater’s Jingle Jamboree in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure
Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree has been transformed into Mater’s Jingle Jamboree for yet another Christmas in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. Holiday decorations have been added to the attraction’s entrance and the actual ride uses holiday music sung my Tow Mater. Watch our video of Mater’s Jingle...
Comments / 0