We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The future of Xbox is looking bright. With a long list of Xbox exclusives on the horizon, gamers may want to pick up an Xbox One or Series X|S console if they don't have one already. One of the most anticipated games of next year, Bethesda's "Starfield," won't be coming to PlayStation at all. And for many fans, that's all they need to hear to convince them to join team Xbox. Add onto that the fact that Xbox gamers with Game Pass have access to a massive catalog of games for one monthly price — with critically acclaimed games such as "Pentiment" landing on Game Pass at launch — and you have a system that folks are going to be looking to snag for the holidays.

3 DAYS AGO