PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Sony is burning every bridge it can to counter Microsoft's Activision deal
Sony and Microsoft are tearing themselves apart over the biggest games acquisition ever
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's 'Grand Theft Auto' Server Gets Shut Down By Rockstar Games
Lil Durk’s popular Trenches roleplaying Grand Theft Auto V server has been reportedly shut down by Rockstar Games and its publisher Take-Two Interactive. According to PCGamesN, the two parties took out Durk’s RP in the midst of their crackdown on the use of NFTs and cryptocurrency in games.
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
CBS News
Thanksgiving surprise: PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart this very moment
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart still has the PlayStation 5...
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
This Beloved Xbox Controller Is Making A Comeback
Those with a hankering for some 2000s gaming nostalgia are in luck, thanks to a strikingly familiar new controller from Hyperkin. In a press release (via Windows Central), the manufacturer unveiled the Hyperkin Xenon, a licensed recreation of the Xbox 360 controller for modern platforms. The Xenon is closely modeled after the original's design, featuring everything from the dogbone shape, to the green-and-silver Xbox button, to its (admittedly not great) circular D-pad panel. "I have such fond memories with the Xbox 360, and we are so excited to bring some of that nostalgia back to modern consoles with the Xenon controller," product developer Slade Dude Suzuki said in the release.
Scalper Bots Could Become Less Of An Issue For Hopeful PS5 Buyers
It appears that scalper bots are losing interest in PS5 consoles, which could make it easier for people to buy them in the future. According to a report by Netacea (via VGC), the PS5 has slipped out of the top three items most heavily targeted by scalper bots for the first time since the PS5 was released. Netacea tracks the top five items for each quarter that are most targeted by scalpers. For the period of July to September 2022, the PS5 slipped to the number four spot, behind Adidas Yeezy Slide Bone, Nike Dunk Low Panda, and Panini Donruss Optic Football Trading Cards.
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
IGN
Some of the Best Nintendo Switch Games are 50% Off ($29) for Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Sale kicked off earlier this week, and with it a selection of NIntendo Switch video games for only $29. Mind you these are triple A games that normally carry a hefty $59.99 price tag any other day out of the year. Of special mention is Sonic Frontiers, which is Sonic's best open-world game by far. It was released earlier this month and it's one of the games that's down to $29. That, in our opinion, makes it the best deal of the bunch.
The Steam Deck Is Getting Even More Competition Next Year
Since its launch in early 2022, numerous potential competitors have appeared for Valve's Steam Deck, such as the Razer Edge and Logitech G Cloud. The Nintendo Switch also continues to move millions of units, but it's limited to the Nintendo game lineup. In contrast, the Steam Deck has access to the entire Steam library, and it doesn't have to sacrifice visuals for performance as harshly as the Switch. Despite the presence of other would-be challengers, a new console soon to be released by Chinese company One-Netbook might be the first serious threat to the Steam Deck's success.
Black Friday 2022: The Best Xbox Series S And X Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The future of Xbox is looking bright. With a long list of Xbox exclusives on the horizon, gamers may want to pick up an Xbox One or Series X|S console if they don't have one already. One of the most anticipated games of next year, Bethesda's "Starfield," won't be coming to PlayStation at all. And for many fans, that's all they need to hear to convince them to join team Xbox. Add onto that the fact that Xbox gamers with Game Pass have access to a massive catalog of games for one monthly price — with critically acclaimed games such as "Pentiment" landing on Game Pass at launch — and you have a system that folks are going to be looking to snag for the holidays.
The Callisto Protocol Season Pass: What's Included?
Directed by Glen Schofield of "Dead Space" fame, "The Callisto Protocol" promises an abundance of scares and terrifying set pieces that will unnerve even the most seasoned of horror gamers. Right now, the base title is slated to release across multiple platforms on December 2. But if players want more content from the get-go, they're going to have to fork out extra cash for the season pass.
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Violet Version Have?
One of the unique hallmarks of the "Pokémon" franchise is that every new generation begins with games released in pairs. When Game Freak started doing this back in the days of the Game Boy Color, it seemed that the primary purpose was to distinguish between which hue would be used in the monochromatic shading of the game itself. Later generations added other alterations, such as which group of criminal outlaws the player would face and legendary Pokémon they could capture.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
