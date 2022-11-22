Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich lights tree Dec. 4
Woolwich is set to light its holiday tree and sing carols at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Nequasset Meetinghouse, the town announced at woolwich.us. The announcement invites people to join the “family fun.” The event will have treats, hot cocoa and Santa Claus!. It will also include...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine
Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday , Dec. 7. The menu will be split pea soup, salad, rolls, chicken pot pie, green beans, and rice pudding. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 22 at...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna’s new email upset
Alna’s first selectman and a fellow resident argued Nov. 22 over the resident’s sending of an email the night before. At one point, the resident, Jeff Spinney, said to “shut the hell up”; moments later, another meeting goer called for Spinney to shut up. It all happened in a board meeting with a full audience at the town office and 15 people on Zoom for the board meeting, called the night before as the town tried to secure a plow contractor.
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Nov. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna plans special town meeting for plow money
Alna selectmen plan to ask voters to tap surplus to further fund this snowplowing season. With attendees’ input, selectmen Nov. 22 favored low bidder Mike Jewett of Whitefield and planned a town vote because the contract costs more than the one budgeted for the Woolwich firm that quit. The board can sign the contract contingent on voter approval, and will owe Jewett for any work done before town meeting, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said.
boatingindustry.com
Brunswick Landing Marina awarded by Marina Life Magazine
Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina in the country by Marina Life Magazine. The downtown-Brunswick-based marina was chosen by readers of Marina Life for the prestigious award out of thousands of competitors in its annual Best Marina Contest. Marina Life is a leading boating publication created to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water.
penbaypilot.com
Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary
WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 11/15/2022 to 11/22/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 9670 calls for service. RECENT SUMMONSES:. 11/15/22, Cody L. Beal, 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons for Endangering the Welfare of a...
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
gorhamtimes.com
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police
Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
wabi.tv
Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville Friday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Winslow, Clinton and Albion responded. No word yet on if anyone was hurt. This...
mainepublic.org
Republican wins senate race in Augusta in the first of 3 recounts for seats in the Maine Legislature
A recount of the Maine Senate district representing Auburn, Poland, New Gloucester and Durham has confirmed that Republican Eric Brakey is the winner. Brakey led Democrat Bettyann Sheats after the initial count and the hand recount of ballots in Augusta on Monday gave him 49.7% of the vote compared to 48.9% for Sheats — a difference of 146 votes.
