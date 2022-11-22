Read full article on original website
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The nearly 14 minutes added at the end of Argentina’s shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday meant the five longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played in Qatar since Monday, according to statistics site Opta Joe.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
SEETHING Ghana boss Otto Addo blamed a landmark Cristiano Ronaldo goal on "special gifts from the referee". Addo reacted sarcastically after Ronaldo become the only player to ever score at five World Cups as Portugal sneaked a dramatic 3-2 win. The German-born Ghanaian was unhappy at ref Ismail Elfath.not dishing...
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He has now scored in every World...
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to be on the bench for France for their opening World Cup fixture. France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Tuesday night as they look to get off to a positive start in order to retain their title. France’s squad has...
On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus travelled to Bergamo for a tough away fixture against Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men absolutely dominated the action in the first half, but the Bianconeri somehow survived the onslaught, which included a wasted spot kick from Musa Barrow. After the...
England powered to their first World Cup 2022 win and Wales secured a valuable point as the home nations got their campaigns under way in Qatar.The Three Lions comfortably overcame Iran 6-2 to head straight to the top of group B before Wales battled back after a disappointing first half to draw 1-1 against the USA.For England, the high-scoring start boosted hopes among fans of a successful tournament, with Jude Bellingham catching the eye with a dominant display and Bukayo Saka’s double paving the way to victory.Gareth Bale sparked emotional scenes in the stands among Wales fans as his penalty...
Trent Sainsbury had every reason to ignore the World Cup in Qatar after he was overlooked for the Socceroos squad - but instead chose to showcase his support for Australia. The 30-year-old uploaded an image to Instagram, where he was in the Doha crowd when Graham Arnold's men took on the might of France.
JOE COLE has revealed that he was left fuming when former England manager Fabio Capello cheered on Italy at the 2010 World Cup. The former midfielder was "bothered as an Englishman" as his coach got behind another team while the Three Lions struggled to impress. England were knocked out of...
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Roy Keane slammed Argentina star and ex-Red Devil Angel Di Maria after the loss to Saudi Arabia. The Copa America winners suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against the Group C minnows earlier today at the Lusail Stadium in a match that saw three first-half goals ruled out for offside.
Rob Green and Bert Williams have unfortunate roles in the history of two teams who meet again in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s legacy for France. Lilian Thuram was part of France’s first World Cup title in 1998 and scored twice in the semifinals to lead Les Blues into the final against Brazil. Marcus Thuram made his World Cup debut on Tuesday in France’s 4-1 victory over Australia.
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018...
A 37-year-old unemployed man began his latest quest to conquer the world. Clubless but not goalless, Cristiano Ronaldo started in trademark fashion. His first goal as a free agent gave him yet another record, as the first player to score in five different World Cups. The milestones are testament to the astonishing longevity of the Portuguese who, for the second time, is a former Manchester United footballer. For Ronaldo, who extended his own record to 118 international goals, every celebration doubles up as vindication.And yet Portugal’s winning start owed rather more to a compatriot United would not dream of...
After witnessing the Celtic brand stretching far and wide last night during the Wales v USA game on ITV, there has been another photo of a Celtic supporter emerge from the Senegal and Netherlands fixture. It’s quite remarkable really seeing how popular Celtic FC is as a sporting entity, with the shirts appearing at two very odd games.
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
Wales take on Iran in a crucial Group B clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.In their first games in Qatar, Wales fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against USA, while Iran fell to a heavy 6-2 defeat by England.Gareth Bale was the goalscorer for Wales, netting from the penalty spot, while Iran also scored with a spot-kick from Mehdi Taremi, who got both of his side’s goals.After Wales vs Iran, England take on USA in Group B’s other game for the day.Here’s all you need to know.When is it?Wales...
Last summer, Juventus managed to offload two of their midfielders on deadline day. Both transfers came out of the blue. In the morning, Arthur Melo took the flight to Liverpool, while Denis Zakaria headed to West London to sign for Chelsea just hours before the market’s closure. The Bianconeri...
