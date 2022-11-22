Saga of proposed mine at Okefenokee Swamp’s edge still mired in legal challenges, regulatory reviews

Read full article on original website
Ossoff celebrates passage of bill to bolster investigations into unsolved lynchings
LISTEN: Sen. Jon Ossoff celebrates passage of bill to bolster investigations into unsolved lynchings from the civil rights era. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— On a May night in 1949, Caleb Hill Jr. was pulled from the Wilkinson County jail and shot by a lynch mob. Two white men...
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Where can you vote early on Saturday for the U.S. Senate runoff?
The U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Early voting will be available in most Georgia counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. However, certain counties will start early voting starting on Saturday. Warnock and Walker were forced...
A small town ballfield took years to repair after Hurricane Maria. Then Fiona came.
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — It had been almost exactly five years since Hurricane Maria tore across Puerto Rico, destroying the baseball diamond a short walk from Carlos Rodríguez Malavé's house. But by this summer, the ballpark's restoration was finally complete. The infield dirt was freshly graded, a...
Dollar General stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia face $2.77 million more fines over safety
Pointing to the workplace safety violations found at Dollar General stores over the last five years — and the most recent $2.77 million in proposed fines — the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA arm said the chain puts “profits over their employees safety and well-being.”. Also,...
Democrat Mary Peltola, the 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins a full term
JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich,...
Georgia high court allows Saturday voting for Senate runoff
Georgia counties will be allowed to hold early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, under a Wednesday ruling from the state Supreme Court. The court issued a unanimous, one-sentence ruling declining to review or stay a ruling...
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Political Rewind: CEO of the Carter Center reflects; Saturday voting case goes to Ga. Supreme Court
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Paige Alexander, @P_AlexanderCEO, CEO, The Carter Center. 1. Paige Alexander, the CEO of The Carter Center, spoke about ensuring election integrity in Georgia and the U.S. The Carter Center celebrated a 40-year legacy of ensuring democracy and humanitarian aide around the world.
Georgia's highest court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, abruptly ending access to later abortions that had resumed days earlier. In a one-page order, the justices put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while they consider...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
GPB evening headlines for November 24, 2022
Food distribution sites across Georgia served up Thanksgiving meals to those in need today. The National Park Service is asking the public to weigh in on a new management for Cumberland Island National Seashore. Clinical trials throughout Georgia are testing new ways to prevent, detect, diagnose and treat testicular cancer.
The Big Burn podcast explores the history and state of wildfire management today
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with LAist Studios Science Reporter Jacob Margolis about his exploration of wildfires in his new podcast, The Big Burn. These days, it is easy to feel like the world is burning all around us, like, literally here in California, where in the past decade, eight of the state's 10 biggest wildfires on record have burned. But there's actually a lot that we can do about that.
Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men
OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
Georgia expands rules that ban some wild animals as pets
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has expanded limits on which animals can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Beginning Dec. 4, owners of species that were recently added to the list of wild animals have one year to meet new requirements in order to keep their pets.
Behind Stacey Abrams’ concession speech — and what might be next for her
LISTEN: Stacey Abrams faced harsh criticism after refusing to concede in her 2018 loss of the gubernatorial race. Four years later, election night played out much differently. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— On the campaign trail in Stacey Abrams’ rematch against Kemp, there was one question that she couldn’t escape:...
Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
