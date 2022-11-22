Read full article on original website
Suspect, victim identified in North Little Rock deadly shooting on Palm Street
North Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Monday deadly shooting on North Palm Street, along with a possible suspect.
Benton County sheriff’s deputy finds drugs, gun, stolen items in traffic stop
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Nov. 3.
SILVER ALERT: Arkansas State Police searching for 87-year-old man from White County
The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a man missing from White County.
City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
933kwto.com
Prosecutors File Assault Charges Against Two People in Barry County
Two people from Barry County are facing charges of assault after allegedly attacking a victim with a handgun. Authorities say Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after investigators say they attacked a man in the Cassville area and hit him repeatedly with a pistol.
KYTV
Two people charged with assault in Barry County
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
mysaline.com
Failure to Appear and Criminal Trespass in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11252022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mdmh-conway.com
Additional information from the Conway homicide investigation
Conway, Arkansas – A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found shot to death in her car outside a house, according to Conway Police, who are currently investigating the homicide. Early on Monday morning, it occurred on the 300 block of Reedy Road in Conway. No one has been detained as...
Arkansas State Police investigating Lonoke Co. inmate death
Arkansas State Police are investigating after an inmate death Sunday at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.
KATV
Authorities search for teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas state and local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen more than three weeks ago in Washington County. According to state police, Braiden Layne Taylor has been missing since around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. His last known location...
Rogers police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The Rogers Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on 601 W. Easy Street.
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
Update: Authorities have identified the person and owner of the truck, and no legal issues
Rollover as two vehicles collide in Webb City on Madison
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 23, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at Fountain and Madison alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, METS ambulance, Webb City Police responded. On scene we learn there were no serious injuries. Not all information was available as some people involved had walked into the Freeman...
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he is praying for a full recovery of the city employee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock announced on Friday that Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street. At 10:18 a.m. officers arrived on the scene and discovered that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
More details emerge from Conway homicide investigation
Conway Police are investigating an early morning homicide where they say a 25-year-old woman was found shot dead in her vehicle outside a home.
Conway police rule Monday death as homicide
The Conway Police Department said they are currently investigating a potential homicide.
Lonoke County prison recovery program goes viral on TikTok
The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office is using former inmates to help its neighbors get out of a life of crime, and it is becoming viral while doing so.
KATV
WATCH: Masked suspect steals handgun from central Arkansas gun shop. Do you recognize him?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a handgun from a local gun shop. According to police, the masked shoplifter stole the weapon from Don's Weaponry and Shooter's Gallery on Nov. 12. If you can...
magnoliareporter.com
Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant
A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
