Little Rock, AR

THV11

City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
933kwto.com

Prosecutors File Assault Charges Against Two People in Barry County

Two people from Barry County are facing charges of assault after allegedly attacking a victim with a handgun. Authorities say Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after investigators say they attacked a man in the Cassville area and hit him repeatedly with a pistol.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Two people charged with assault in Barry County

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
mdmh-conway.com

Additional information from the Conway homicide investigation

Conway, Arkansas – A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found shot to death in her car outside a house, according to Conway Police, who are currently investigating the homicide. Early on Monday morning, it occurred on the 300 block of Reedy Road in Conway. No one has been detained as...
CONWAY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rollover as two vehicles collide in Webb City on Madison

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 23, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at Fountain and Madison alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, METS ambulance, Webb City Police responded. On scene we learn there were no serious injuries. Not all information was available as some people involved had walked into the Freeman...
WEBB CITY, MO
magnoliareporter.com

Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant

A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

