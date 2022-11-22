Messi and Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever

Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi's goal revives Argentina's World Cup hopes
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team's World Cup chances. Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria's pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner in the 64th minute.
U.S. forward Tim Weah scores the team's only goal in its World Cup opener
In the U.S.'s opening World Cup game, forward Tim Weah scored the team's only goal. Now, the team prepares to play against England. But Weah may not even be the most famous person in his family. Transcript. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Anticipation is building for tomorrow's World Cup match between the...
How one man went from a migrant leaving Africa, to an elected official in Spain
Serigne Mbaye made a life-changing decision in 2006. The number of fish in his small town of Kayar, Senegal had dwindled, there was a lack of opportunity, and Mbaye wanted to provide for his family. So he jumped on a boat one night, and joined others on a days-long journey...
In the strawberry fields of Spain, migrants from Africa work in hope of a better life
Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding. The work is year-round and requires field workers who take on the repetitive task planting seedlings and then harvesting when ready. This job usually falls on migrants, many from Africa.
Climate change gave a Kenyan youth a 'crazy' idea: Become a world-class ice sculptor
I still remember a headline in one of Kenya's daily newspapers from 2002: "Climate Change Threatens the Snow and Ice Caps of Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya." Mount Kilimanjaro, next door in Tanzania, is Africa's tallest mountain, followed in height by Mount Kenya, my country's pride and glory. Even the...
Iran arrests a soccer player for criticizing government and insulting the soccer team
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies...
Soccer or football? The discussion over the name of the sport is highly charged
Should the game be called "soccer" or "football"? Its a highly charged question as the U.S. plays the England in the World Cup on Friday. Should it be soccer or football? It's a highly charged question as the U.S. plays England in the World Cup this afternoon. Scrolling through Twitter as the U.S. played its first match of this World Cup campaign against Wales, it didn't take long to find some mean tweets aimed at American soccer fans - things such as...
Gone in 9 minutes: How a Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
BERLIN — Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in a further sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals. Police have launched an international...
Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened. Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters. Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and...
