It's that time of year again to break out your ugliest, most tacky holiday sweater and go dating! The last go-around for Single In Saratoga was such a hit; there is a round two! This time Bailey's Saratoga is shaking things up with an ugly sweater edition. So whether you're looking for love or just a fun night out, head to Bailey's Saratoga on Wed, December 7th, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. It is a night of Deep Eddy cocktails, a cash bar, games, beer pong, and more. And as always, wingmen, wing women, and wing people are welcome!

