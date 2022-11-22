ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

2-4 Murray Street: Town Crest Prop Group LLC of Adams to Jp Parent Co LLC, $195,350 on 11/10/2022. 86-90 Park Street: Elise M. Minassian of Adams to Julie A. Zimmermann, $283,000 on 11/10/2022. 154 Columbia Street: Ann H. Clairmont and Rodney A. Clairmont of Adams to Timothy Leblanc, $78,000 on...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WIBX 950

Owen Wilson Comedy Filmed In Saratoga Springs Sets Release Date

Ever since Owen Wilson spent a bunch of time in the Spa City filming scenes for a new comedy, locals have been eagerly anticipating its theatrical release. Back in April 2021 there were Owen Wilson sightings everywhere in Saratoga Springs as he not only spent time in the Spa City filming some scenes for his new movie "Paint," he also spent plenty of time enjoying all that 'Toga has to offer!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WUPE

The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!

You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
LEE, MA
101.5 WPDH

Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911

A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
yourislandnews.com

‘It was a different place’

It is Thursday, and I’m in North Adams, Mass. This morning it’s cold — 30 degrees — but I’m sitting inside brick walls that are three feet thick, looking out on the Hoosac River which runs just below the Eclipse Mill. After we won our...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Cafe Twelve 04

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to Café Twelve 04 are used to being greeted with the smell of warm, fresh-made donuts. Owner and Veteran Chris Phelan opened the café in August. The proud dad served in the U.S. Army from 2005 – 2008. His passion for cooking led him to pursuing his dreams opening up […]
RENSSELAER, NY
Q 105.7

Got An Ugly Sweater? It May Find You Your Perfect Match!

It's that time of year again to break out your ugliest, most tacky holiday sweater and go dating! The last go-around for Single In Saratoga was such a hit; there is a round two! This time Bailey's Saratoga is shaking things up with an ugly sweater edition. So whether you're looking for love or just a fun night out, head to Bailey's Saratoga on Wed, December 7th, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. It is a night of Deep Eddy cocktails, a cash bar, games, beer pong, and more. And as always, wingmen, wing women, and wing people are welcome!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Berkshire County family loses home in Thanksgiving fire

Three families are displaced after a fire in Adams, Massachusetts. The fire broke around 9:30 Thanksgiving morning. The fire chief tells NewsChannel 13 they don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but it was destructive. One family’s home will likely be demolished. Two other homes attached were damaged, but those...
ADAMS, MA
