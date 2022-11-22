ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Teresa Furlong
4d ago

Hmmm... Does Stacey not see that the people of Georgia have spoken twice? I have never seen so much arrogance from one person. She even tried to become a part of the Biden Administration and he didn't want to bring her into the fold. Her aspirations are to become President. I would say at this time get a job Stacey. I really don't think you are qualified to lead, because you are self directed and your agenda is very biased.

Troth MetalCraft
3d ago

She built an entire grift out of making the 'Governor's Race Was Stolen From Me' circuit... She got 4 good years out of it - now she'll have to get a job.

Herb Utsmelz
3d ago

What's next for Stacey??? I'd imagine a state-wide Chinese buffet tasting tour. Dem egg rolls got no chance, I tell ya, no chance!

