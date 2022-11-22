ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years

It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza opens 3rd Arizona location

California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Tucson, marking the brand's third location in Arizona, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Foods LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal. "When we...
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
High School Football PRO

Oro Valley, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Oro Valley, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thunderbird High School football team will have a game with Canyon Del Oro High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.
azpm.org

The Buzz: What is the future of Southern Arizona's shopping malls?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The weekend following Thanksgiving has traditionally been the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday deal-seekers leading the way into the retail sector's busy time. But the days of crowds lined up outside of shopping malls and big box stores...
allsportstucson.com

Faith, Football, Family; The Bourguet’s ties that bind

In Southern Arizona, it’s hard to find a family in athletics more widely known and universally loved than the Bourguets. Since the kids were young, they’ve been involved in all sorts of athletics, but their primary love and focus was football. With Toby coaching their youth team while...
Arizona Daily Wildcat

The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers

After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
luxury-houses.net

Asking $3.5 Million, This 37 Acres Estate in Vail Arizona offers Privacy and Space to Enjoy The Natural Surroundings

6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, Vail, Arizona is a custom-crafted were carefully designed to incorporate the essence of the surrounding natural setting and panoramic views of the mountains. This Home in Vail offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, please contact Aaron Lieberman (Phone: 520-273-2273) at Tierra Antigua Realty for full support and perfect service.
KOLD-TV

Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
