Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years
It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
Pizza Marketplace
Mountain Mike's Pizza opens 3rd Arizona location
California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Tucson, marking the brand's third location in Arizona, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Foods LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal. "When we...
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
U of A and ASU fans celebrate rivalry game on University Boulevard
Fans celebrated before, during, and after the rivalry game at bars on University Boulevard. Some fans say the game is about rivalry while others say it's about unity.
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Oro Valley (Oro Valley, AZ)
The Oro Valley Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The victim was identified as an Oro Valley Police officer.
Oro Valley, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thunderbird High School football team will have a game with Canyon Del Oro High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
azpm.org
The Buzz: What is the future of Southern Arizona's shopping malls?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The weekend following Thanksgiving has traditionally been the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday deal-seekers leading the way into the retail sector's busy time. But the days of crowds lined up outside of shopping malls and big box stores...
Non-profit group brings Thanksgiving meals and clothes to Santa Rita Park
Uniting Arizona prepared and packed dozens of Thanksgiving meals and collected clothes and shoes bringing them to Santa Rita Park on Wednesday.
allsportstucson.com
Faith, Football, Family; The Bourguet’s ties that bind
In Southern Arizona, it’s hard to find a family in athletics more widely known and universally loved than the Bourguets. Since the kids were young, they’ve been involved in all sorts of athletics, but their primary love and focus was football. With Toby coaching their youth team while...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers
After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Valencia around noon. The officials have said that there were people injured in the crash.
This Arizona Spot Is Among The Best Warm Places To Visit In January
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the best warm places to visit in the dead of winter.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $3.5 Million, This 37 Acres Estate in Vail Arizona offers Privacy and Space to Enjoy The Natural Surroundings
6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, Vail, Arizona is a custom-crafted were carefully designed to incorporate the essence of the surrounding natural setting and panoramic views of the mountains. This Home in Vail offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, please contact Aaron Lieberman (Phone: 520-273-2273) at Tierra Antigua Realty for full support and perfect service.
KOLD-TV
Millions of drivers on the road ahead of Thanksgiving, despite traffic, gas prices
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record high gas prices and crowded highways aren’t stopping travelers from hitting the road this Thanksgiving. “We’re coming from El Paso, Texas and we’re going to Lake Havasu, Arizona,” said Frank Sanchez as he was filling up his gas tank in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
Eastern Progress
Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch, Jayden de Laura said after Arizona's Territorial Cup win over Arizona State
For the first time since 2016, the Arizona Wildcats are keeping the Territorial Cup in the Old Pueblo, after beating Arizona State 38-35 on Friday at Arizona Stadium. Here's what UA head coach Jedd Fisch and quarterback Jayden de Laura said after the Wildcats' season-defining victory on Friday:. Fisch's opening...
Comments / 0