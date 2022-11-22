Read full article on original website
4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center
4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center

Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening.
Virginia State Police cruiser hit on Beltway by 15-year-old driver
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries after police said their cruiser was struck by an underage driver on the beltway in Fairfax County.
Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides
Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides

New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday.
Multiple Fatalities After Mass Shooting In Virginia
Shooter leaves multiple people dead and injured at Walmart on Tuesday, less than a week after patrons were shot and killed at a Colorado nightclub. Local news outlets have confirmed that a mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart left multiple people dead late Tuesday night. A call at 10:12 pm...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident
No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary
3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon.
Man stopped for theft charged in restaurant burglaries in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A call about a theft at Walmart led police to the person they say burglarized two restaurants in the span of five days. One of the restaurants was hit three times. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers arrested Eliasar Mardiel Flores, 20, of Alexandria on Nov. 19. […]
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast
High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case.
D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado shooting
D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado shooting

Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre.
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
Manassas police looking for wanted fugitives
Police in Manassas are trying to find two wanted fugitives.
1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy's
Washington D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy's restaurant.
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
Driver charged after fatal October crash in Fairfax
A Fairfax man has been charged after police say he caused a three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Judge Denies Bond for Woman Whose Son Died After Eating THC Gummies
Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrested Dorothy Annette Clements in October 2022 after a grand jury indicted her on charges related to the death of her 4-year-old son. Investigators said he ate THC gummies in May 2022. Judge Denies Bond for Woman Whose Son Died After …. Deputies...
