Fairfax County, VA

dcnewsnow.com

4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center

Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides

New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/virginia-man-accused-of-stabbing-setting-woman-on-fire-will-face-grand-jury-judge-decides/. Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on …. New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Essence

Multiple Fatalities After Mass Shooting In Virginia

Shooter leaves multiple people dead and injured at Walmart on Tuesday, less than a week after patrons were shot and killed at a Colorado nightclub. Local news outlets have confirmed that a mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart left multiple people dead late Tuesday night. A call at 10:12 pm...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DogTime

Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident

No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
FAIRFAX, VA
dcnewsnow.com

3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/3-injured-after-car-crashes-into-marijuana-dispensary/. 3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary. Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
dcnewsnow.com

High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. High school student shot, killed inside hotel room …. The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. Top...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado shooting

Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado …. Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. DC News Now @...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBRE

Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
STAFFORD, VA

