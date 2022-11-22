One man was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision in Pocahontas County on Thursday morning. The Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates 75-year-old Richard Leith of Hartley, Iowa was driving northbound on Highway 4, when his vehicle crossed the center line. Leith’s vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle driven by 65-year-old Daniel Meyers of Spencer, Iowa.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO