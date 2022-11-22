Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Black Friday shopping kicks off in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marquis Garland has a strategy for Black Friday shopping. “Scout them out online first, Google what sales they have,” he said, when it comes to picking stores. He doesn’t normally do the early bird, doorbuster shopping, but this year, is special. He’s looking...
Carvana announces 2nd round of layoffs, metro Atlanta impact unclear
“We don’t have any specifics to share on local impact and no new updates to share on our expansion,” a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Food available in DeKalb despite state assistance backlog
Food stamps and other federally funded assistance programs have experienced a backlog in DeKalb County and across Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Human Services officials, but there are several food pantries and programs still available to DeKalb residents in need. A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Human Services...
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
Atlanta nonprofit fighting homelessness receives $2.5M donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
ATLANTA — November is Homeless Awareness Month, and the founder of retail giant Amazon funded grants to 40 nonprofits, including one in Atlanta to help end homelessness for families. On Thursday, Partner for HOME, a homeless response agency, received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families...
accesswdun.com
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
WXIA 11 Alive
Food banks trying to help fill gap between delayed SNAP benefits, high cost of food
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Food insecurity has been a big issue for people over these last few months and weeks. The high cost of inflation, coupled with the state being late on distributing food stamp benefits, left many Georgians scrimping to get groceries. A typical Thanksgiving meal is set to cost 20 percent more this year than in 2021.
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
Whataburger fans, rejoice. The company confirmed that its first metro Atlanta location will open next week. The Kennesaw location will start serving customers on Monday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane. It will only offer drive-thru service with two lanes but plans to open the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Triple shooting in southeast Atlanta a ‘targeted incident’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police detectives in Atlanta have confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting that left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday evening was “a targeted incident and not a random act.”. According to Atlanta police officials, officers...
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
'No one wants to take accountability' | Residents complain about property management company, so 11Alive got answers for them
ATLANTA — Many viewers reached out to 11Alive after we ran a story on property management company Progress Residential not paying water bills on time for several customers at the Cascade Parc subdivision. The company, which manages properties - not just utilities, left some residents without water for at...
Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.
One of two armed men was injured after being shot as they entered a historic recording studio in the Loring Heights neighborhood of northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
