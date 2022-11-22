ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses

COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
OREGON STATE
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Update on possible link to Salem Oregon stabbing sparks new theories in Moscow mystery

Questions are mounting about a potential link between the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students and a 2021 stabbing murder in Salem, Oregon, which also remains unsolved.Both cases involved an assailant breaking into a home at around 3am in the morning and attacking victims in their beds with a knife while other people were in the house.When asked about the case in a press conference on Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed he had received a tip and that there is “stuff that we are going to follow up on”.The mother of the man killed in...
MOSCOW, ID
Interesting Engineering

A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US

A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the U.S. While most infections previously occurred in the South, more recent infections have been identified further North. Climate change and warmer temperatures are increasing the amoeba's ability to survive in areas where it previously couldn't. What is the brain-eating amoeba?. Naegleria fowleri,...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Weblog, Ideas. Street journeys make for superb adventures whether or not you go together with a bunch of pals or that one particular somebody. Though you doubtless have an final vacation spot you need to attain, the most effective components of any highway journey are typically the stops you make alongside the best way. One of the vital well-known highway journeys folks make in Seattle is to Portland as it's not too far, with many fantastic sights to go to alongside the best way.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy