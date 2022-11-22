Read full article on original website
Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses
COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
Idaho murders - live: Update on possible link to Salem Oregon stabbing sparks new theories in Moscow mystery
Questions are mounting about a potential link between the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students and a 2021 stabbing murder in Salem, Oregon, which also remains unsolved.Both cases involved an assailant breaking into a home at around 3am in the morning and attacking victims in their beds with a knife while other people were in the house.When asked about the case in a press conference on Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed he had received a tip and that there is “stuff that we are going to follow up on”.The mother of the man killed in...
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
The Bee’s findings “should serve as a wake up call” for the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to change the law, one law professor said.
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
Record number of firs dying in Oregon, Washington in what experts call ‘Firmageddon’
Fir trees in Oregon and Washington died in record-breaking numbers in 2022, according to as-yet unpublished research conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. Called “Firmageddon” by researchers, the “significant and disturbing” mortality event is the largest die-off ever recorded for fir trees in the two states.
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the U.S. While most infections previously occurred in the South, more recent infections have been identified further North. Climate change and warmer temperatures are increasing the amoeba's ability to survive in areas where it previously couldn't. What is the brain-eating amoeba?. Naegleria fowleri,...
Thousands of wild birds dead across Oregon: bird-flu outbreak blamed
An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in both wild birds and backyard flocks has killed thousands of birds throughout the state, Oregon wildlife and agriculture officials say. The disease, typically known as bird flu, has been detected in almost every county in Oregon. Its current strain is especially deadly...
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Weblog, Ideas. Street journeys make for superb adventures whether or not you go together with a bunch of pals or that one particular somebody. Though you doubtless have an final vacation spot you need to attain, the most effective components of any highway journey are typically the stops you make alongside the best way. One of the vital well-known highway journeys folks make in Seattle is to Portland as it's not too far, with many fantastic sights to go to alongside the best way.
