Ames, IA

How coveted transfer Stephanie Soares' unique basketball journey brought her Iowa State

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

AMES – Before every game, Iowa State women’s basketball player Stephanie Soares uses a Sharpie to write an important message on one of her wrists: AO1. It stands for audience of one. It's a reminder of who Soares is playing for.

"It's playing for God," Soares said.

The pregame tradition, which started during her final season at The Master's University, helps calm and relax Soares. Faith has always been an important part of her life.

“She believes her God-given talent or what she has is a gift,” said Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. “And she believes ‘I’m going to use this.’”

Soares inspired by God and basketball

Soares grew up in Brazil, learning about God and basketball.

Her father, Rogerio, played at The Master's, a Christian college in California. Her mother, Susan, played at Texas. When their playing careers ended, they stayed in the game and worked as missionaries with Athletes in Action, a global organization to help athletes grow in their faith.

Rogerio and Susan wanted to teach kids about being Christians. They used sports, especially basketball, as their platform. They ran sports ministries at churches and lived at an Athletes in Action camp in Brazil when Stephanie Soares was in fourth and fifth grades. Soares and her four siblings were participants and learned the basics of basketball through camps and clinics their parents ran. But as Soares got older, she transitioned into a teacher.

"Stephanie loved it," Susan Soares said.

Stephanie looked at the sport as a calling and her skillset as a blessing. She was determined to get better and willing to do whatever it took. Soares played on teams her father coached in Brazil and tried to get on the court as much as possible.

But her parents decided if she was really going to shine, Soares needed to get more coaching and more competition. So, when Soares was in high school, he parents sent her and her sister Jessica to Texas to live with their guardian. There, they could get coaching from Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil, a former teammate of their mom's from Texas. Davis-Wrightstil coached an AAU team that could provide Soares with some more experience and tougher competition. As soon as she saw Soares play, Davis-Wrightstil knew she had plenty of potential.

“You could see that she had passion for the game and really wanted to be good, but she was just starting out,” Davis-Wrightsil said.

Soares learned as much as she could from Davis-Wrightsil and quickly established herself as a star on the AAU circuit. She gained even more notoriety when she moved to Washington to live with her grandparents during her junior year of high school. Soares led Mount Baker High School to a state title in 2017 and started turning heads.

ESPN tabbed her as a five-star recruit and listed her as the 53rd-best player in the nation and 10th-best center in the class of 2018. Every major college was interested in Soares, including Iowa State. But most of them never had a chance. There was only one place Soares wanted to go: The Master’s. It’s where her father, brother Tim and sister Jessica had gone to play basketball. Soares wanted to grow in her faith and she figured it was the perfect spot.

“It was something that was really important to me,” Soares said.

Fennelly quickly realized that when the Cyclones put in a quick call to recruit her. Even though they didn't land her, Fennelly didn't forget about her. And Soares never forgot about the Cyclones.

Soares becomes one of the most coveted transfers in the country

Soares spent four seasons at The Master’s and become a star as a three-year starter. She missed the 2020-21 season due to an injury. But by then, she had already established herself as one of the best players in all of NAIA. Soares was a two-time NAIA Player of the Year and a three-time first-team-All-American.

She became the school’s career record-holder for field goals made (772), scoring average (19.0 points per game), rebounds (1,308), rebounding average (13.1) and blocked shots (450). Despite all the success, Soares knew there was always a question about how good she really was.

Having success at the NAIA level was one thing. But Soares, who had dreams of playing professional basketball, knew she had to prove she could be a big-time contributor at the Division I level. So she went looking for another school.

Soares said she couldn’t officially enter the transfer portal because she was an NAIA player. But she was eligible to leave as a graduate transfer. Soares just had to get the word out. She got some help from Davis-Wrightsil, who tweeted that Soares was available to transfer. Teams from across the country quickly started inquiring about the 6-6 center.

“I’m not going to say every school but if you went down the Top 25, there might have been five that didn’t call her,” Fennelly said.

The Cyclones had an inside track on her recruitment. Soares remembered Fennelly reaching out to her when she was in high school. She was also intrigued by Fennelly’s pitch. The Cyclones had just come off perhaps the best season in school history and gone to the Sweet 16. They were a guard-heavy team and needed some help in the post.

Fennelly told Soares she could have a huge impact on this year’s team which was bringing back a big bulk of its roster. He convinced Soares to visit Ames on Easter. Soares and her mom, not used to the cold Iowa temperatures, walked off the plane in hoodies as it snowed. Iowa State assistant coach Latoja Schaben had coats waiting for them.

“We didn’t expect it to snow,” Soares said.

But it turned out to be a selling point of sorts. Soares liked the idea of moving someplace new and experiencing something different. She also liked the team and figured playing in the Big 12 Conference could help her improve and give her a stage to play at the next level. So, later that month, she committed to the Cyclones.

“She could have gone anywhere in the country,” Fennelly said.

Expectations are big for the Cyclones and for Soares. So far, she's living up to them

Leaving The Master’s wasn’t easy for Soares, especially with her little brother Tiago Soares joining the men’s basketball team.

But it was a necessity for Soares, who still had improvements she had to make in order to play professional basketball.

“I’m really glad I got the opportunity to be here and to be able to play good offensive and defensive players to help me get better for professional (basketball),” Soares said.

Just four games into her Iowa State career, Soares has already shown she has what it takes to play at this level. She’s scored in double figures of three of her first four games, including a 23-point performance against Northern Iowa. She’s already tallied 10 blocks and is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.

Fennelly believes it's that type of production that will help her, at the very least, land in a camp with a WNBA team after the season.

“She’s ultra-skilled,” Fennelly said. “So, I think she’s an intriguing prospect for someone.”

At Iowa State she could be a giant difference-maker. The Cyclones opened the season as a Top 10 team and the pick to win the Big 12. A big reason for that is because of the return of star Ashley Joens and guards Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan. But the addition of Soares also elevated expectations.

“We got really, really lucky,” Fennelly said.

Soares doesn’t see it as any added pressure. The way she looks at it, she’s doing just what she’s supposed to be doing. If she ever forgets, she can just look at her wrist during games.

"Every time I look, I can remember," she said.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.

