Save hundreds on portable power stations from brands like EcoFlow, Bluetti, Anker, and more, right now!

By Chris Wedel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnQqJ_0jJqa7aL00

Aside from saving some money on gifts for others and maybe a few bucks on things you use regularly for yourself, holiday shopping is an excellent time to pick up those more expensive items that you've been wanting but didn't really didn't want to pay full price. Portable power stations are one of those items that can be a great gift for someone else or for your own home. Black Friday is fast approaching and we've tracked down the best power station deals that are live now so you can kick off the holiday savings right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJRft_0jJqa7aL00

BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A: $349.99 $209 w/coupon

Small in size but big in potential. This is an excellent power station thanks to its 600W output, portability, and fast recharging. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TehzW_0jJqa7aL00

EcoFlow Delta Pro: $3699 $3199 w/coupon

This portable power station can power nearly anything you could want from its 3600W output and impressive port offerings that includes a 30 amp outlet. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NweaM_0jJqa7aL00

Anker 757 Portable Power Station: $1399.99 $1199.99 w/coupon

Anker knows power, and this unit produces up to 1500W, recharges very fast, and can even be an automatic power back up. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FphEu_0jJqa7aL00

AlphaESS AP 1000 power station: $899 $749 w/coupon

This power station is capable of 1000W from a surprisingly compact footprint that includes wireless charging pads and lots of extra ports for your devices. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGJ2J_0jJqa7aL00

LIPOWER MARS-2000 Portable Power Station: $1499 $999 w/coupon

Portable 2000W seems unexpected, and it is, but this power station does just that. Offering power from ten different output options to run nearly any device you want.


View Deal

There are plenty of great reasons to own a portable power station , and one of the most popular reasons for not getting one is the price. These devices don't come cheap, but when you need them, they are priceless. But don't think about power stations as something that is only useful during times of need, like a power outage or some other emergency. These are great for allowing you to have usable power in places it isn't available. Not to mention one of the crowning features of these units that give them the alternate name of solar generators, you can charge them with solar panels!

If you don't see the need for a big unit capable of thousands of watts of power, then I recommend the Bluetti EB3A. I came away very impressed with this compact power station during my review of it. I expected high quality, as I had previously reviewed the larger Bluetti AC200Max , but the EB3A's 600W of continuous power and 1200W  surge rating allow you to power lights, fans, computers, and more. Plus, it can recharge from 0 - 80% in about 30 minutes! Oh, and you can even use it as a UPS backup for your computer or other essential devices.

OK, so you think you want a bit more power to be available? Then look at the AlphaESS AP1000. I've been testing this unit for a few months, and the 1000W of continuous power output and 2000W surge power has been quite impressive. The large built-in LED area light is great for illuminating dark rooms during an outage. There are two wireless charging pads on top of the compact unit, along with AC outlets, USB ports, and more for powering your devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6l6D_0jJqa7aL00

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

If you want to power some serious electrical equipment, you'll want to check out the EcoFlow Delta Pro. I reviewed this unit running things like my entire camper, power tools, refrigerator during a power outage, and more. Rated for 3600W of continuous power and 7200W surge from the impressive number of ports, including a 30A RV outlet, there's nearly nothing it can run. Recharging is surprisingly fast from solar to wall outlets and even an EV charging station. EcoFlow has a wide range of devices that all work together seamlessly.

Anker is well-known in the power accessory realm, and while the 757 PowerHouse isn't the first power station from the company, it is one of the largest and most feature-rich. Aside from the capable 1500W output and 2400W surge, it charges very fast, has an eco-mode to reduce standby drain, and can be an emergency automatic power backup for essential devices. I thoroughly enjoyed testing the Anker 757 PowerHouse during my review time, thanks to the reliability and range of output options.

Lastly, if power output and size are two of your most important features, then the LIPOWER MARS-200 is a great power station to consider. I've had the pleasure of testing this unit for a few months now, and it has done a fantastic job with the 2000W output and 4000W peak power. It is very well built and features plenty of ports for powering devices from the surprisingly small unit.

There's no better time than right now to save money on a portable power station than during the holiday shopping season on some of the best portable power stations on the market.

Android Central

Android Central

