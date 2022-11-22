The ultimate Thanksgiving side, make-ahead mac and cheese has 5 easy steps | Chula King

Ultimate Make-Ahead Macaroni and Cheese is elegant enough to serve at a dinner party but easy enough to serve during the week. Its creamy, ooey gooey cheesy goodness makes it the ultimate comfort food for any time, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas!

Because this recipe can be made ahead of time, it’s perfect for that busy holiday occasion when you want to save time to be with friends and family.

If you’ve never made homemade macaroni and cheese before, it might seem a bit unnerving, especially if served at a holiday feast. Not to worry – it really is a simple dish to make involving five basic steps:

1. Boil the pasta and drain well.

2. Make a basic white sauce with butter, flour, milk, and seasonings, and stir in cheese until melted.

3. Combine the cooked pasta and cheese sauce and pour into a casserole dish.

4. Sprinkle with additional shredded cheese and Panko breadcrumbs, and dot with butter. Make the dish ahead of time up to this point so that you can relax on the big day.

5. Before you’re ready to serve the macaroni and cheese, pop it in the oven and bake it to cheesy, bubbly perfection.

Ultimate Make Ahead Macaroni and Cheese

Serves 10 to 12

Ingredients

1 1/2 Tablespoons Kosher salt divided

16 ounces dried elbow macaroni

4 cups (32 ounces) milk

8 Tablespoons (1 stick, 4 ounces) unsalted butter, divided

1/2 cup (2.5 ounces) all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups (10 ounces) Gruyère cheese, shredded

4 1/2 cups (18 ounces) sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/2 cups Panko breadcrumbs

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of water with 1 tablespoon of Kosher salt to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook according to the directions on the package, for 9 to 10 minutes. Drain and rinse well with cold water; drain completely. Set aside.

Melt 6 tablespoons of butter in a large (4-quart) pot; whisk in the flour. Cook over medium heat for 2 minutes, stirring with a whisk. Whisk in the milk and cook for several more minutes, until bubbly and thickened.

Remove pan from heat; add 3 cups of the Cheddar cheese, all of the Gruyère cheese, 1/2 tablespoon salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir until the cheeses are melted and the sauce is creamy and smooth.

Add the cooked macaroni and stir well. Pour into a 3-quart baking dish.

Top macaroni and cheese with remaining 1-1/2 cups Cheddar Cheese and Panko breadcrumbs. Dot with remaining butter.

May be prepared in advance up to this point, covered, and refrigerated.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbly and the top is golden brown.

Yield: 10 to 12 Servings.

Chula's Tips

I used whole milk in this recipe, but you could also use low-fat milk.

You should grate your own cheese, i.e., avoid using store-bought pre-shredded cheese. The reason is that the pre-shredded cheese contains a coating that can interfere with the proper melting. I’ve made this recipe with regular cheddar cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, and extra-sharp cheddar cheese. All are delicious.

Rather than Panko breadcrumbs, you can use regular plain dried breadcrumbs or crushed Ritz crackers.

If prepared ahead of time, the macaroni will absorb some of the liquid as it sits. Therefore, increase the amount of milk to 4 1/2 cups.

If you're baking this after it's been in the refrigerator, you will need to add 5 to 10 minutes to the baking times.

This recipe makes delicious leftovers. I generally reheat the leftovers in the microwave for several minutes until fully heated. You could also reheat them in a 350° F oven for about 15 minutes if you wanted to preserve the crunchiness of the Panko breadcrumbs.

This recipe makes a lot. It can easily be cut in half.

Chula King is the blogger behind pudgefactor.com.

