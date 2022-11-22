ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Diamond K Sweets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Kelsie Reyes, part of the mother-daughter team behind Diamond K Sweets in Spencer, Indiana. The company was recognized as the 2022 Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Indiana by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
SPENCER, IN
WISH-TV

Shop local on Small Business Saturday and support women-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two area business owners hope Hoosiers will support local entrepreneurs on Small Business Saturday. The owner of Eat Surreal, Brittney Baxter, makes plant-based, nut-free, and gluten-free spreads. She’s owned her business for two years. “I have always wanted to have a food business. The pandemic...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Beth White of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators — and a special animal guest — to discuss the organization’s mission and what people should and shouldn’t do to help keep wildlife safe during the winter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten

INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Perfect holiday gifts for young dinosaur lovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dinosaurs are all the rage for kids of many ages, and if your little one loves dinosaurs, then the holiday season is a great time to find a few dino-themed gifts they’ll adore. Katy Mann, the creator of “Indy With Kids,” stopped by Daybreak on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel

Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mass Ave businesses celebrating Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a chance to support small businesses in a big way. Small Business Saturday is back downtown on Indy’s Massachusetts Avenue. More than 40 independently owned restaurants, shops, art, theater and more will offer some special deals to help people buy local. All Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Super Bowl of Indiana Cattle Shows

(Indianapolis, IN) - The first pitch is about to be thrown in what could be viewed as the World Series for showing beef cattle in Indiana. The 36th annual Hoosier Beef Congress is scheduled December 2-4 at the Indiana State fairgrounds in Indianapolis. More than 860 people have registered to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Thanksgiving travel prices rise: ‘It’s gone up tremendously’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the next big travel day in the United States, and people will be met in the skies and on the roads with inflation. Morgan Elmore, a traveler at Indianapolis International Airport, said Thursday, “We want to be able to come home and see the family more often, but the price definitely limits that a little bit.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Johnson County teacher awarded $25,000 from Milken Family Foundation

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Fourth grade math teacher, Angela Fowler thought it was just another Tuesday at Grassy Creek Elementary School in Greenwood. She believed a special assembly announced earlier would only be about the Indiana Department of Education speaking to the school about reading. She walked her students to the gymnasium, but started to suspect something was off.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

