Englewood, NJ

Shore News Network

Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said

PATERSON, NJ – A 32-year-old woman from Newark took her kids to Paterson to collect four pounds of cocaine in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, was arrested as officers from the department were watching as she pulled up in her Honda Civic with David Ventura, 39, of Paterson. Ventura got out of the car and entered a building being watched by police, coming out later with the cocaine. Police quickly moved in to arrest the pair. According to police, Ventura admitted to being paid $1,000 to make the pickup. Both suspects were arrested The post Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police investigating unsolved summer shooting incident

Newark, NJ – Newark Police Department detectives are investigating an unsolved shooting on North 5th Street that took place this summer. As part of an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 6, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest. In the early hours of the morning, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North 5th Street. Officers responding to the scene found spent shell casings. Detectives are looking for two people of interest in this case. A male with a medium The post Newark police investigating unsolved summer shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
mediafeed.org

500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price

Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
norwoodnews.org

Wakefield: Murder Inquiry Launched in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Man

The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wakefield on Thanksgiving Day. Police said that on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 8.41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Gunman caught on video shooting Bronx gas station worker in the head

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman who was caught in a shocking video shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday. According to authorities, at around 7 p.m. the suspect approached a locked Sunoco station on Boston Road. Videos shows...
BRONX, NY
Beach Radio

Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
who13.com

Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, Donald Gekonge, 24, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
CHARLESTON, SC
