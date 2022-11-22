Read full article on original website
Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said
PATERSON, NJ – A 32-year-old woman from Newark took her kids to Paterson to collect four pounds of cocaine in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, was arrested as officers from the department were watching as she pulled up in her Honda Civic with David Ventura, 39, of Paterson. Ventura got out of the car and entered a building being watched by police, coming out later with the cocaine. Police quickly moved in to arrest the pair. According to police, Ventura admitted to being paid $1,000 to make the pickup. Both suspects were arrested The post Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said appeared first on Shore News Network.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in the Bronx
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have died. Two other women remain in critical condition.
Newark police investigating unsolved summer shooting incident
Newark, NJ – Newark Police Department detectives are investigating an unsolved shooting on North 5th Street that took place this summer. As part of an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 6, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest. In the early hours of the morning, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North 5th Street. Officers responding to the scene found spent shell casings. Detectives are looking for two people of interest in this case. A male with a medium The post Newark police investigating unsolved summer shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Worker, 31, dies when pinned between pallet and forklift in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who died after becoming pinned pinned between a pallet and a forklift in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
mediafeed.org
500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price
Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
pix11.com
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn
A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
Paterson man shot multiple times in Oak Street shooting
A city man was shot multiple times in a shooting on Oak Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 30, was struck by gunfire on Oak and Chestnut streets at around 10:18 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.
NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before
WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Murder Inquiry Launched in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Man
The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wakefield on Thanksgiving Day. Police said that on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 8.41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street.
Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC
A fire in an apartment in the New York City borough of The Bronx left two people dead and two critically injured on Thanksgiving Day, officials said.
fox5ny.com
Gunman caught on video shooting Bronx gas station worker in the head
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman who was caught in a shocking video shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday. According to authorities, at around 7 p.m. the suspect approached a locked Sunoco station on Boston Road. Videos shows...
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
who13.com
Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, Donald Gekonge, 24, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
Good Samaritan saves woman who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn: Police
A good Samaritan rescued the woman from the tracks in Brooklyn.
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
The victim’s ex-girlfriend says the kids were with their dad, 29-year-old Daquan Corbett, when he was shot multiple times in September outside of his friend’s house on the corner of Washington and Clark Street.
