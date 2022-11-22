Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
Business Insider
Nintendo's Black Friday Switch bundle includes a free game plus 3 months of online multiplayer for only $300
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Among the gaming deals available this Black Friday, Nintendo is offering a special deal on their wildly popular Nintendo Switch console. Starting today, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for only $300.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog: the best offers on consoles, games and accessories
Everything Nintendo Switch for less. Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog. This time of year you can find some excellent savings on Nintendo's ever-popular games consoles, and we'll be tracking them all, as well as accessories, games and bundles, right here. The Nintendo Switch is notorious...
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
UPDATE: TUESDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2022, 12PM GMT – Eleven retailers currently have the PS5 disc edition console in stock, PlayStation Direct has the standalone PS5 console in stock, but we expect it to sell out quickly. Most retailers are selling the PS5 as part of a bundle, but you might be able to find some standalone consoles at Argos if you’re lucky. Read on for the latest PS5 deals available and where to buy the console in the UK ahead of Black Friday.It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two...
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Hyperkin Is Bringing Back The Xbox 360 Controller, But There's A Catch
Hyperkin is back to its hobby of exhuming beloved gaming controllers of the past. Well, "beloved" is probably a little bit strong of a word for the Duke, the reimagining of the original Xbox controller with its awkwardly placed black and white buttons. But the Xbox 360 controller fared a lot better among the Microsoft faithful, bringing with it a much more sensible placement and shape for its shoulder bumpers, plus triggers with more grip and travel, among other ergonomic improvements. Even the US military adopted the controllers for some of its most sensitive tasks.
Polygon
The hardest Tetris game ever is coming to Switch and PS4
A famously tough arcade version of Tetris is being ported to consoles for the first time since its release in 1998. Publisher Hamster Corporation will release Arika’s Tetris: The Grand Master for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1, as reported by Famitsu (via VGC), and confirmed on Twitter by Arika itself.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Engadget
Microsoft: ‘Sony has more exclusive games … many of which are better quality’
Sony has more exclusive games than Xbox does, according to Microsoft, which claims that many of its rival's first-party titles "are better quality." Lest you believe Microsoft is dunking on its own game studios for no reason, the company made the assertion in a filing with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is conducting an in-depth review of the planned Activision Blizzard acquisition. Although the filing is dated October 31st, Eurogamer notes that the document has just been made publicly available.
CBS News
PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart has the PlayStation 5 God...
Tetris Fans Can Finally Play The Series' Hardest Game On Console
Originally released in 1984, "Tetris" may be one of the most well known and recognizable games of all time. The classic puzzle game has been released and reimagined numerous times over the years, was briefly a major hit on Twitch, and a "Tetris" movie is even in the works at the moment. With all the success and fond memories associated with this title, it's no wonder that it continues to rank as one of the best games of all time. Now, old fans and younger gamers alike will have a chance to experience (or re-experience) the fun of fitting falling blocks into the right patterns with the console release of the hardest version of the game ever.
Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time
Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
Gizmodo
You Can Run Mac OS on the Nintendo Wii and Turn it Into the Ultimate Gaming and Productivity Machine
With over 100 million units sold since its debut in 2006, there’s no denying the popularity of the Wii, but two Nintendo consoles later, people are still finding clever ways to expand the capabilities of the console. This hack focuses more on productivity than gaming, however, by turning the Wii into a Mac.
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
PlayStation Store Black Friday deals see PS5 games crash to just $4
Black Friday deals have arrived at the PlayStation Store — and several of the best PS5 games just crashed to new lowest prices ever.
IGN
Best Buy Black Friday 2022 Deals: Huge TV Savings, Video Games, PCs and More Now Live
Best Buy Black Friday deals are now live for everyone, and there are some cracking new discounts to check out in 2022. One of our favourites is definitely on the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle for Black Friday. For $299.99 you can get the Switch (Neon) console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. But, the deals don't stop there, there's also the best price we've ever seen on the 83" LG C1 OLED 4K TV, marked down to $2999.99 and making it one of the best deals for Black Friday 2022. For all the Black Friday deals across all retailers, follow our best Black Friday deals post.
