How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
These Might Be the Best Thanksgiving Traditions in Maine. Wrong Answers Only.
Thanksgiving is mostly awesome. Mostly... I often say that Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because there's no real expectation, other than to be fed. There's no presents, so it's just an excuse to sit around, hang with family, and maybe eat and drink a bit more than you normally would. Somewhere in there, it's probably a solid idea to ponder what you're actually thankful for.
207 to Remain Exclusive Area Code for Longer Than Last Predicted
It is all in the numbers. In more ways than one. We all have heard the drum beating that soon we will be exhausting available phone numbers in the 207 area code. And the majority want Maine to remain as a one area code state. 207 as our only area...
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have The Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
A Small Maine Island Restaurant Was the Inspiration for the Krusty Krab in ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’
There's a very good chance you've seen an episode or two of the incredibly popular cartoon SpongeBob Squarepants. Even if you haven't, you know what the character looks like, and may even know that SpongeBob works in a restaurant called the Krusty Krab. But even if you know those things,...
Have You Been to These 17 Maine Restaurants Visited by Vacationing Celebrities?
Let's face it, Mainers have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best food you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign supreme in the...
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
Changes Finally Coming to Ease Traffic at Acadia National Park
There are always so many cars in the peak of the season. Look at those license plates. Massachusetts. New York. New Hampshire. And of course Maine. Acadia is so amazing and we are so lucky to have it. The plan to make visiting Acadia more efficient, if you haven’t heard,...
Do Mainers Hate Going to Church More than Just About Everybody?
I was baptized Methodist when I was a kid. We went to church when I was young. I think we stopped going in junior high, because my mom got tired of arguing with me about going. Especially after my sister went off to college. There was no one to take some of the heat off, and I think Mom just simply got tired of arguing about it. I hated Sunday school, and the service was way over my head.
Here is How Real Mainers Prepare for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in the past week or so we've seen so many organizations come together exuding a sense of community and thinking of others as they gathered food to share with those who might not have a Thanksgiving without the help of the community. We've...
Former News Center Maine Anchor Cindy Williams Was a Miss USA Contestant
Cindy Williams retired from the anchor desk of News Center Maine in 2021, but did you know that a few years before she started her career in Portland, she almost won the Miss USA pageant?. In 1990, The "dream team" of Pat Callaghan, Cindy Williams, Bruce Glasier and Joe Cupo...
Don’t Forget These 20 Maine Essentials for Your Holiday Meal
As you shop for your big holiday meal, remember these Maine products that will make it a successful day and support local businesses. These days, I don't cook Thanksgiving or Christmas meals, but visit other homes on those days. But I remember the years when I hosted Thanksgiving at my house. I loved not only preparing the meal and coming up with new recipes to add to the old favorites, but also dressing up the table to look as festive as possible. I'd dig out all the nice stemware that I didn't use all year long and place it on a pretty tablecloth.
One Maine Trucker Shares His Genius Hack for Not Fishtailing in Snow
The first snow of the year is always the worst. Not because of the amount of snow we get, but more because somehow between spring and fall, Mainers seemingly forget they've been driving on these roads their whole lives. And there's always three types of drivers. The ones who take it easy, and try to just keep on keepin' on. And then the ones who panic like it's the worst thing ever.
Hey Mainers! The Left Lane on the Highway is the Passing Lane
I know for most of us, it’s been quite a few years since we took Driver’s Ed so maybe what ya’ll need is a refresher. Here in Maine, we have multiple lane highways for all of us to get from point A to point B in the most efficient way possible. While yes, there are multiple lanes to hold all of the traffic, they are also there so we don’t get piled up on top of each other and we can stagger going various speeds.
Body Of Missing New Hampshire Hiker Found After Searchers Located Her Tracks
The body of missing New Hampshire hiker, Emily Sotelo, was located Wednesday morning, after a team of search and rescue folks picked up her tracks later Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Facebook page, Sotelo had set out on a solo hike of Franconia Ridge on Mt. Lafayette at some point on the morning of November 20th.
Did You Know One Maine Lake is Chock Full of Sunken Steamboats?
Almost 200 years ago, boats did everything. Way back in the day, once upon a time, etc., just about everything everywhere was handled with boats, that couldn't be done by train or wagon. Imagine an area like the Great Lakes... There was a time in history when the only way to trade across the lakes region was to do everything by boat. To this day, that area has massive shipping lanes.
Light Up Eastern + Central Maine in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
CLEAR SKIES: Leonid Meteor Shower Visible Over Maine Tonight
It looks to be a good night to skywatch. There will be quite the light show in the late-night sky. The 2022 Leonid Meteor Shower will peak overnight on November 17, into the early morning hours of the 18. According to EarthSky.org, viewing the meteor shower will be best from late evening until moonrise at 12:14 A.M. About 10-15 meteors per hour are expected.
Many Versant Customers To See Monthly Power Bills Jump by $23 on Jan. 1
The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday approved an increase in the supply rate for customers of Verizon's Bangor Hydro District. The 41-percent increase in the supply rate will translate, on average, to an increase of about $23 for residential customers. Versant does not control the standard offer supply rate....
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
