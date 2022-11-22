ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

New RIIL realignment for spring sports means Tolman heads to Division III baseball ranks

By BRENDAN McGAIR / bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com
Pawtucket Times
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Local Brothers Lead Moses Brown to State Title

Vin and Joe Ucci have been around sports their whole life. They are great nephews of the legendary, Anthony “Tar Tar” Ucci, a renowned athlete from the East Greenwich of lore. Along with brothers Dave and Anthony, they have played them all. Dave has gone on to prepare athletes for life after the fourth quarter. He is a mortician at Hill’s Funeral Home. Anthony has been coaching baseball at the high school and AAU level for a long time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
extrainningsoftball.com

Salve Regina University Outfielder Drew Ceppetelli Passes Away Following Car Accident

Drew Ceppetelli, an outfielder for Division III Salve Regina University, has passed away after a motor vehicle accident. Ceppetelli was 21 years old. The accident happened on the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. According to news reports, a vehicle in which Ceppetelli was a passenger left the road while in a traffic circle and rolled over several times. Six people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.
NEWPORT, RI
merrimackathletics.com

Men's Basketball Upended at Providence, Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team lost its last matchup before the Thanksgiving break on Wednesday night at Providence 71-57. Ziggy Reid scored a game-high 21 points for the Warriors in the loss. Javon Bennett was the only other Merrimack player in double figures with 11 points. Mykel Derring had eight points after going 2-3 from distance.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett, SK town councils off to rocky starts

In Narragansett, town council veteran and top vote-getter Susan Cicilline Buonanno was denied the chance to lead the new council. In South Kingstown, two men will head up a council with a female majority, and the top election winner was passed over for leadership roles there as well — for the second time in two years.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Uprise RI

ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input

Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fall River police find missing Fall River woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
FALL RIVER, MA
Jamestown Press

Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility

The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
JAMESTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000

This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rimonthly.com

5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's

LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park

PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy