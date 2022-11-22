New RIIL realignment for spring sports means Tolman heads to Division III baseball ranks

Read full article on original website
eastgreenwichnews.com
Local Brothers Lead Moses Brown to State Title
Vin and Joe Ucci have been around sports their whole life. They are great nephews of the legendary, Anthony “Tar Tar” Ucci, a renowned athlete from the East Greenwich of lore. Along with brothers Dave and Anthony, they have played them all. Dave has gone on to prepare athletes for life after the fourth quarter. He is a mortician at Hill’s Funeral Home. Anthony has been coaching baseball at the high school and AAU level for a long time.
Thanksgiving Day Blitz: High school rivals clash to end the year
High school football teams from across Southern New England took the field Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry games.
Pawtucket Times
Ocean State Sidelines podcast: Welcome URI football player/Cranston native Malik Gavek
PODCAST BREAKDOWN (Length: 23 minutes, 18 seconds):. 1:14 – the reaction to learning that URI missed the FCS playoffs. 2:42 – looking back at the vibe surrounding the program when Gavek arrived in Kingston in 2017 and where things stand today. 4:11 – why the opportunity to play...
extrainningsoftball.com
Salve Regina University Outfielder Drew Ceppetelli Passes Away Following Car Accident
Drew Ceppetelli, an outfielder for Division III Salve Regina University, has passed away after a motor vehicle accident. Ceppetelli was 21 years old. The accident happened on the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. According to news reports, a vehicle in which Ceppetelli was a passenger left the road while in a traffic circle and rolled over several times. Six people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Basketball Upended at Providence, Wednesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team lost its last matchup before the Thanksgiving break on Wednesday night at Providence 71-57. Ziggy Reid scored a game-high 21 points for the Warriors in the loss. Javon Bennett was the only other Merrimack player in double figures with 11 points. Mykel Derring had eight points after going 2-3 from distance.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
independentri.com
Narragansett, SK town councils off to rocky starts
In Narragansett, town council veteran and top vote-getter Susan Cicilline Buonanno was denied the chance to lead the new council. In South Kingstown, two men will head up a council with a female majority, and the top election winner was passed over for leadership roles there as well — for the second time in two years.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
Uprise RI
ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input
Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 25-27)
Thanksgiving weekend is known for homecoming shows, where locally-based bands play your favorite venues in front of hometown fans. That’s our focus in “Six Picks Music” this week, as we feature top shows from Westerly to Woonsocket and beyond. Friday: One of the greatest bands to ever...
ABC6.com
Fall River police find missing Fall River woman
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
Police: Car found off Pawtucket pier connected to Cranston home invasion
Cranston police believe a car found in the water off a Pawtucket pier may be connected to a targeted home invasion Wednesday night.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
‘Ghost gear’ to be removed from Narragansett Bay
Abandoned fishing equipment, also called ghost gear, has been haunting the Narragansett Bay for decades.
Valley Breeze
Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's
LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
Valley Breeze
Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park
PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
