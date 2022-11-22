PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! Yesterday was another chilly day with highs in the upper 20s. We started the morning off with some partly cloudy skies that eventually broke apart as soon as we got into the evening hours. That caused our temperatures to fall pretty quickly. The good news this morning is that temperatures are considerably warmer than what I had originally thought. Most of us are waking up to temperatures closer to the mid teens. The coldest spots on the map are in far western Aroostook. In fact earlier on this morning in Clayton Lake temperatures wound up falling below zero.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO