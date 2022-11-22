Read full article on original website
After a Rain and Snow Mix, Sun and Clouds Return for the Daytime Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. It was a cloudy morning with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. But by the time we got into the afternoon, our highs eventually peaked into the low to mid 30s for most of us. That is why we were dealing with a mixture of rain and snow across the county throughout the afternoon. That is why the National Weather Service had placed us in a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm.
Plenty Of Sunshine Ahead for Thanksgiving With Some Chilly High Temperatures
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! Yesterday was another chilly day with highs in the upper 20s. We started the morning off with some partly cloudy skies that eventually broke apart as soon as we got into the evening hours. That caused our temperatures to fall pretty quickly. The good news this morning is that temperatures are considerably warmer than what I had originally thought. Most of us are waking up to temperatures closer to the mid teens. The coldest spots on the map are in far western Aroostook. In fact earlier on this morning in Clayton Lake temperatures wound up falling below zero.
Chilly Temperatures Tonight Leads to a Wonderful Thanksgiving Day
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. I know quite a few people spent today travelling to see loved ones for thanksgiving, but tomorrow also looks to be an excellent day to travel if you have plans to. Temperatures starting off tomorrow morning will be on the chilly side, but going throughout the day, temperatures eventually warm up into the lower to mid-20s. Cloud cover eventually moves into the region, but not until after sunset, helping to trap in a bit of warm air for the overnight hours.
All Things Become New Offers 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Meal
WALLAGRASS, Maine (WAGM) - This Thanksgiving, Aroostook County did what small communities do best—take care of their neighbors. In the St John Valley, one organization gave thanks to their supportive community, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. “When the pandemic hit three years ago, we were trying to...
Still time to sign up for HEAP
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - As we face the potential of near record breaking low temperatures overnight Wednesday night, many are still worrying about how they will afford to heat their homes. One program available to help is the HEAP program or Home Energy Assistance Program. Darren Woods, the Director...
Aroostook Community Matters: Operation Christmas Child
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Operation Christmas Child collection is wrapping up in the County. Last week was Collection Week for Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. For this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, we take a look at a church in the County participating in Operation Christmas Child. Operation...
Houlton Thanksgiving Dinner brings together over 200 people
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton also had a sit down Thanksgiving Dinner at St Mary’s Visitation Catholic Church. Rene Cloukey has that story. The Church Hall at St Mary’s Visitation was buzzing with activity as people in the Houlton area got together and shared a Thanksgiving meal. While the event is held at Mary’s volunteers of several different denominations were on hand to help.
World Cup Soccer adventure: From Northern Maine to Qatar
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Soccer fans from all over the world are in Qatar for the World Cup soccer tournament. Former University of Maine Fort Kent men’s basketball coach Tom Bird attended three games this week and said the experience has been something he will remember for the rest of his life.
