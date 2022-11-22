Read full article on original website
Have You Been to These 17 Maine Restaurants Visited by Vacationing Celebrities?
Let's face it, Mainers have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best food you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign supreme in the...
One Maine Trucker Shares His Genius Hack for Not Fishtailing in Snow
The first snow of the year is always the worst. Not because of the amount of snow we get, but more because somehow between spring and fall, Mainers seemingly forget they've been driving on these roads their whole lives. And there's always three types of drivers. The ones who take it easy, and try to just keep on keepin' on. And then the ones who panic like it's the worst thing ever.
A Small Maine Island Restaurant Was the Inspiration for the Krusty Krab in ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’
There's a very good chance you've seen an episode or two of the incredibly popular cartoon SpongeBob Squarepants. Even if you haven't, you know what the character looks like, and may even know that SpongeBob works in a restaurant called the Krusty Krab. But even if you know those things,...
What Good, or Bad, Items Would You Put in a ‘Welcome to Maine’ Gift Basket?
Never in all my life, anywhere I've gone, I've never received a welcome basket. Like, do they even exist? I hear people speak of them like they're a thing, but I've never seen one. I've gotten plenty of thank you gifts over the years, but never one for simply moving in next door. If you tend to give them, then kudos to you for being awesome.
NECN
Whole Foods to Pause Selling Gulf of Maine Lobster
Another major retailer is saying it will soon stop offering Gulf of Maine lobster after a second major seafood sustainability group says fishing for the New England staple may pose a serious safety risk to endangered North Atlantic right whales. Following an announcement from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) that...
iheart.com
AMAZING CATCH: British Fisherman Catches Monster Goldfish
A British fisherman was in for a surprise while fishing in Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. Out of sheer luck, he managed to catch a 20-year-old female carp weighing 67.5 lbs. Click HERE for the full story and amazing photos of the beastly fish!
Kayak Fisherman Lands Big Ol’ Halibut Off The Coast Of Alaska
Now there is just something about someone fishing in a kayak in the ocean that’s different. A massive waterbody with creatures big enough to swallow you and the boat you’re in… it just seems more intense. Then to go after large fish, it seems pretty crazy. There’s...
Former News Center Maine Anchor Cindy Williams Was a Miss USA Contestant
Cindy Williams retired from the anchor desk of News Center Maine in 2021, but did you know that a few years before she started her career in Portland, she almost won the Miss USA pageant?. In 1990, The "dream team" of Pat Callaghan, Cindy Williams, Bruce Glasier and Joe Cupo...
Did You Know One Maine Lake is Chock Full of Sunken Steamboats?
Almost 200 years ago, boats did everything. Way back in the day, once upon a time, etc., just about everything everywhere was handled with boats, that couldn't be done by train or wagon. Imagine an area like the Great Lakes... There was a time in history when the only way to trade across the lakes region was to do everything by boat. To this day, that area has massive shipping lanes.
natureworldnews.com
Around 200 Dolphins Caught on Video Playing Alongside a Vessel in British Columbia, Canada
A dolphin pod was caught on video playing and swimming alongside a B.C. Ferries vessel in British Columbia, Canada, it was reported on Monday, November 21. Simone Thom, who works in catering, was aboard the ship and just gazing out to sea when the pod suddenly appeared. It is during...
natureworldnews.com
Teessider Diver and Hollywood Actor Escapes from Water After Nearly Swallowed by a Humpback Whale in Norway
A humpback whale almost swallowed a local scuba diver and a Hollywood actor in the waters off Norway. The incident occurred during a filming expedition in search for wild orcas. The large sea creature approached diver Dan Senior and TV actor Noland Gould from the "Modern Family" sitcom series. Reports...
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore
One angler caught this deepwater species from a cliff near a dropoff at night. While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
Did the New Stephen King Movie ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Make a Huge Mistake?
We all know horror author Stephen King, and it is not new that over the years, there have been many movie adaptions of his novels and short stories. There is one issue though when adapting any book into a movie, keeping everything loyal to the book and adding little pieces that resemble the time period (props, etc).
Two Grizzly Bears Fight Over Salmon On Alaskan Waterfall, Before One Takes A Big Ol’ Leap Off
Bears just being bears is always fun to watch. Brown bears in Alaska are a staple. People travel for miles and miles to see the large groups of bears that gather near waterbodies to eat the large salmon that inhabit the waters. A salmon is like gold to a bear....
When To Take The Turkey Out Of The Freezer…And Other Helpful Tips
I'm just going to come right out and be honest with you; cooking is not my strong suit. I can crock-pot like the day is long, but I won't pretend that takes a ton of talent. It's basically a "dump stuff into a pot and set a timer" game. Hard to mess that up, although I'm embarrassed to say I have.
Move Over Covid, the Flu is Here to Wreak Some Havoc This Year
The flu pretty much went away the last couple of years. For real, all through the pandemic, the flu season was almost non-existent. Say what you want about masking, it's the sole reason that flu season was so quiet the last couple of years. Which is the true crime of the pandemic. It would be awesome if masks weren't political fodder for both sides of the opinion. Because we saw them work.
Changes Finally Coming to Ease Traffic at Acadia National Park
There are always so many cars in the peak of the season. Look at those license plates. Massachusetts. New York. New Hampshire. And of course Maine. Acadia is so amazing and we are so lucky to have it. The plan to make visiting Acadia more efficient, if you haven’t heard,...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close
Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close. Do you want to see an expert hunter and apex predator in action? This is the video for you. There is plenty written about the expertise of the great white when it comes to hunting prey but actually getting to see them in action is on another level.
