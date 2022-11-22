ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Maine Trucker Shares His Genius Hack for Not Fishtailing in Snow

The first snow of the year is always the worst. Not because of the amount of snow we get, but more because somehow between spring and fall, Mainers seemingly forget they've been driving on these roads their whole lives. And there's always three types of drivers. The ones who take it easy, and try to just keep on keepin' on. And then the ones who panic like it's the worst thing ever.
NECN

Whole Foods to Pause Selling Gulf of Maine Lobster

Another major retailer is saying it will soon stop offering Gulf of Maine lobster after a second major seafood sustainability group says fishing for the New England staple may pose a serious safety risk to endangered North Atlantic right whales. Following an announcement from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) that...
iheart.com

AMAZING CATCH: British Fisherman Catches Monster Goldfish

A British fisherman was in for a surprise while fishing in Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. Out of sheer luck, he managed to catch a 20-year-old female carp weighing 67.5 lbs. Click HERE for the full story and amazing photos of the beastly fish!
I-95 FM

Did You Know One Maine Lake is Chock Full of Sunken Steamboats?

Almost 200 years ago, boats did everything. Way back in the day, once upon a time, etc., just about everything everywhere was handled with boats, that couldn't be done by train or wagon. Imagine an area like the Great Lakes... There was a time in history when the only way to trade across the lakes region was to do everything by boat. To this day, that area has massive shipping lanes.
saltwatersportsman.com

Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore

One angler caught this deepwater species from a cliff near a dropoff at night. While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
HAWAII STATE
I-95 FM

Move Over Covid, the Flu is Here to Wreak Some Havoc This Year

The flu pretty much went away the last couple of years. For real, all through the pandemic, the flu season was almost non-existent. Say what you want about masking, it's the sole reason that flu season was so quiet the last couple of years. Which is the true crime of the pandemic. It would be awesome if masks weren't political fodder for both sides of the opinion. Because we saw them work.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close

Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close. Do you want to see an expert hunter and apex predator in action? This is the video for you. There is plenty written about the expertise of the great white when it comes to hunting prey but actually getting to see them in action is on another level.
