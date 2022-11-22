Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’
Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to N.C. State. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals’ victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — did not get a first down in the third quarter.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin dismisses frustrations of WR Diontae Johnson
Through 10 games, wide receiver Diontae Johnson leads the Pittsburgh Steelers with 51 receptions and is second on the team with 456 yards. But after the Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Johnson appeared to be frustrated with his role in the game. Johnson was targeted 12 times...
Steelers WR George Pickens on his ejection: 'I had a great game'
In the final seconds of the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, rookie wide receiver George Pickens was flagged and ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd. Boyd had gone down after scooping up an onside kick try and Pickens came in and speared him late.
FOX Sports
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged over the summer when they gave him a contract extension that put him within the top 20 at his position in the NFL. So far, there has been little return on...
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
Steelers defense coming up small against quality offensive opponents
PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin chooses his words carefully and intentionally. There’s a reason over the summer that he used “dominant” to describe what he expected out of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in 2022. It was equal parts challenge and choice. With elite players at all three...
