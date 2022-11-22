ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felony charge dropped against Erie woman accused in crash that hurt 3-year-old girl

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
An Erie woman accused of driving with marijuana in her system when her vehicle struck a 3-year-old girl on the city's east side in May is no longer facing a felony charge as her case advances in court.

Ashli E. Carmona-Feliciano, 30, waived her preliminary hearing on Nov. 18 after a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence was changed to a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering, according to court records.

Carmona-Feliciano waived the recklessly endangering charge to court, along with a misdemeanor count of DUI and two summary charges.

Erie police charged Carmona-Feliciano on Nov. 8 following a lengthy investigation into the vehicle-pedestrian accident that happened on May 31 in the 1800 block of Downing Avenue. Investigators said Carmona-Feliciano was driving a Chevrolet Equinox south on the road when a 3-year-old girl ran out onto Downing Avenue and was struck by the vehicle.

The child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Investigators wrote in Carmona-Feliciano's criminal complaint that testing found levels of THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, in her blood following the crash.

