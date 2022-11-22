Read full article on original website
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss and It Seems to Be Working
Elon Musk has touted Wegovy as a solution to weight loss, and its sister drug, Ozempic, has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than are nondrinkers or people who drink lightly, a new study suggests. And the researchers said stroke risk increased the more...
What to know about weight loss drugs going viral on social media
Since they hit the market, both Ozempic and Wegovy have been in high demand.
Medical News Today
Intermittent fasting is not always healthy, may lead to disordered eating, study finds
Intermittent fasting includes fasting for specific periods, ranging from fasting during certain hours of the day to particular days of the week. Evidence is mixed about the health benefits of intermittent fasting. New research from a diverse study found that intermittent fasting is associated with a higher prevalence of eating...
When Is The Best Time To Get Your Workout In For Optimal Heart Health?
Heart health is incredibly important for everyone. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. While many cardiovascular health advocates have tried to spread awareness of the condition, only 56% of women understand that the disease can be lethal to women. Some assume it is an ailment that mostly impacts men.
Could You Have Diabetes and Not Know It? Here's How to Know
Here’s the problem with diabetes: Most people don’t start thinking about it until they’re diagnosed. And that’s too late, says Judith Fradkin, MD, diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic diseases director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a division of the National Institutes of Health. “This is a disease that develops over decades,” she says. Most people, Fradkin explains, have prediabetes for a long time before the disease becomes full-blown, and even then it progresses gradually. That leaves a big window in which to stop, slow or even reverse the disease.
WebMD
Weight Loss Drug, Approved for Adults, Shows Promise in Kids
Nov. 10, 2022 -- The prospect of being involved in a research program that might help her lose weight intrigued Emmalea Zummo. At 15, the self-assured, energetic teenager from Jeanette, PA, weighed 250 pounds – enough to be considered obese. The trial she learned about through her endocrinologist was for a drug called semaglutide.
How just a glass of your favourite drink could help stave off dementia
WINE could help to stave off dementia, according to a study. Antioxidants from the grapes may slow down memory loss and keep the mind sharp for longer. Scientists at Rush University in Chicago said flavonols are well known for their health benefits. They are also found in tea, green vegetables,...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Thyroid Medication for Weight Loss
Thyroid patients often struggle with their weight. If you are reading this, and you have low thyroid or hypothyroidism, then you probably know what I am talking about. Your thyroid is one of the primary regulators of your metabolism. This is why people who have low thyroid or hypothyroidism end...
MedicalXpress
Diabetics scramble to find drugs suddenly popular for a non-intended use: Weight loss
Florida diabetics are struggling to buy prescription drugs to help control their blood sugar now that the medications have gone viral on social media as a weight-loss solution. The demand from dieters for Ozempic, which is sold as a liquid solution administered as an under-the-skin injection, has caused shortages of...
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
WebMD
Weight-Loss Surgery Slashes Odds for Heart Attack in Very Obese People
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds. The study participants were also affected by what's known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is often linked with obesity. While studying...
WebMD
Eating Honey May Help People Manage Cholesterol, Blood Sugar
Nov. 22, 2022 – A new analysis from the University of Toronto shows that eating honey may help people manage high cholesterol or blood sugar levels. Honey’s health benefits are so powerful that its status as an added dietary sugar should perhaps be reconsidered, the researchers concluded. “The...
Medical News Today
Can fish oil lower cholesterol and blood pressure?
Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, types of fat important for certain body processes. Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce a person’s blood pressure. However, their effect on cholesterol is controversial. of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Fish oil contains...
More teens getting weight-loss surgery -- but Black patients lack access
A growing number of U.S. teenagers are undergoing weight-loss surgery, but the figures suggest many still lack access to the procedures -- especially underinsured Black and Hispanic kids. That's the conclusion of a new study charting trends in bariatric (weight-loss) surgery among U.S. teens. Researchers found that between 2010 and...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain
Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
outsidemagazine
Comments / 1