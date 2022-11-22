ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist

Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
Medical News Today

What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol

A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
Medical News Today

Intermittent fasting is not always healthy, may lead to disordered eating, study finds

Intermittent fasting includes fasting for specific periods, ranging from fasting during certain hours of the day to particular days of the week. Evidence is mixed about the health benefits of intermittent fasting. New research from a diverse study found that intermittent fasting is associated with a higher prevalence of eating...
The List

When Is The Best Time To Get Your Workout In For Optimal Heart Health?

Heart health is incredibly important for everyone. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. While many cardiovascular health advocates have tried to spread awareness of the condition, only 56% of women understand that the disease can be lethal to women. Some assume it is an ailment that mostly impacts men.
Parade

Could You Have Diabetes and Not Know It? Here's How to Know

Here’s the problem with diabetes: Most people don’t start thinking about it until they’re diagnosed. And that’s too late, says Judith Fradkin, MD, diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic diseases director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a division of the National Institutes of Health. “This is a disease that develops over decades,” she says. Most people, Fradkin explains, have prediabetes for a long time before the disease becomes full-blown, and even then it progresses gradually. That leaves a big window in which to stop, slow or even reverse the disease.
WebMD

Weight Loss Drug, Approved for Adults, Shows Promise in Kids

Nov. 10, 2022 -- The prospect of being involved in a research program that might help her lose weight intrigued Emmalea Zummo. At 15, the self-assured, energetic teenager from Jeanette, PA, weighed 250 pounds – enough to be considered obese. The trial she learned about through her endocrinologist was for a drug called semaglutide.
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Thyroid Medication for Weight Loss

Thyroid patients often struggle with their weight. If you are reading this, and you have low thyroid or hypothyroidism, then you probably know what I am talking about. Your thyroid is one of the primary regulators of your metabolism. This is why people who have low thyroid or hypothyroidism end...
MedicalXpress

Diabetics scramble to find drugs suddenly popular for a non-intended use: Weight loss

Florida diabetics are struggling to buy prescription drugs to help control their blood sugar now that the medications have gone viral on social media as a weight-loss solution. The demand from dieters for Ozempic, which is sold as a liquid solution administered as an under-the-skin injection, has caused shortages of...
studyfinds.org

Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke

NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
WebMD

Weight-Loss Surgery Slashes Odds for Heart Attack in Very Obese People

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds. The study participants were also affected by what's known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is often linked with obesity. While studying...
WebMD

Eating Honey May Help People Manage Cholesterol, Blood Sugar

Nov. 22, 2022 – A new analysis from the University of Toronto shows that eating honey may help people manage high cholesterol or blood sugar levels. Honey’s health benefits are so powerful that its status as an added dietary sugar should perhaps be reconsidered, the researchers concluded. “The...
Medical News Today

Can fish oil lower cholesterol and blood pressure?

Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, types of fat important for certain body processes. Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce a person’s blood pressure. However, their effect on cholesterol is controversial. of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Fish oil contains...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain

Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
