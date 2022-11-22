Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
SF Tourist Destinations: Which Ones to Visit and Which Ones to Skip
Whether you’ve lived in the Bay Area for two years or two decades, chances are there are a handful of San Francisco destinations you’ve never visited. During the holidays—when many of us have friends or family visiting from out of town—can be the ideal time to check out some of the places most people only ever see on postcards.
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
San Francisco’s Municipal Pier near Aquatic Park closed indefinitely
The pier has been in dire need of repair for some time.
Bay Bridge shooting survivor shares his story
(KRON) – The victim of a shooting on the Bay Bridge spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday. The man is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during an apparent act of road rage. The shooting happened last Friday night in the westbound lanes near Treasure Island. The victim told KRON4 he was […]
sfstandard.com
Locals Only: Gift Ideas That Support Bay Area Businesses
If you have trouble coming up with gift ideas, you certainly aren’t alone. Even Santa Claus—a magical elf who can see you when you’re sleeping and knows when you’re awake—needs the children of the world to provide him with an itemized list of their holiday wishes.
Some of the worst holiday traffic in US expected on I-80 Wednesday
The section of I-80 near Berkeley is expected to see up to an 80% increase from typical traffic Wednesday afternoon. You can check the traffic here before you hop on the road:
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
There's a surprising twist to the story behind the bizarre SF spite monument
Martin Hanson's spite monument was a one-of-a-kind, 7-foot middle finger to San Francisco.
The story behind most beautiful lobby in San Francisco, 450 Sutter St.
Next time you visit this dentist's office, look up.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pleasanton, California
Are planning a trip to Pleasanton? Here is a list of the best things to do in Pleasanton, California, if you want to create the most memorable moments. There’s no doubt that Pleasanton is both a beautiful and charming city. But why would someone opt to visit Pleasanton, California, instead of, let’s say, San Jose or San Francisco? What is it about this city that makes tourists flock to it so often?
iheart.com
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
sonomamag.com
Surviving Fires, Floods and Pandemic, Sonoma Restaurateurs Offer Lessons in Resilience
Sonoma County’s restaurant scene has changed dramatically since 2017. First came the Northern California wildfires. Then came more fires, and floods, and near-constant power outages, and COVID closures, and staffing shortages, and supply chain woes. It’s amazing that any restaurants survived the past five years. Yet after many...
NBC Bay Area
Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda
Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
nomadlawyer.org
Vallejo: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vallejo, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vallejo California. Known as the ‘Old Capital’ of California, Vallejo is a picturesque city located on the shores of San Pablo Bay. Its population is approximately 115,000 and it is only a few hours drive from San Francisco. It is operated by...
Bay Area's Atherton named most expensive ZIP code for 6th straight year
The town has a median home sale price of nearly $8 million.
Bay Area restaurateurs, chefs reveal favorite comfort foods and where to find them
"It always hits the spot."
The Daily 11-23-22 New Central Subway is unlike any Muni ride you’ve taken in years
You may have noticed San Francisco’s Central Subway under construction at various points over the past 14 years. Well, now it’s done — or done enough to welcome folks on board. As a bonus, rides are free on weekends from now until January 1. David Curran boarded the Central Subway on Sunday morning to see how this project — which broke ground in 2010 and cost just under a staggering $2 billion — had turned out. He was "happily reminded that public transit in San Francisco can be a really enjoyable experience." • SFO flight makes emergency landing after potential bird strike • SFGATE staff share their best holiday travel tips
Person attacked with golf club at People’s Park in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — UC Berkeley said someone was struck in the head with a golf club at the People’s Park Housing Construction Site on Wednesday. According to UC Berkeley’s WarnMe system, the attack happened at about 7:15 p.m. on the south side of the park’s construction site. The victim was treated at the scene […]
These cruises from San Francisco are under $100 a day for Black Friday
Check out the deals before the Black Friday sale ends Nov. 30.
